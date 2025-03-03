Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Major League Soccer

American MLS player takes subtle dig at Canadian fans who booed 'The Star-Spangled Banner'

Brian White scored the go-ahead goal for the Vancouver Whitecaps

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Canadian Major League Soccer fans booed "The Star-Spangled Banner" before a match between the Vancouver Whitecaps and the Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday night.

Fans added to the trend that has taken over Canada since President Donald Trump decided to place tariffs on Canadian goods and teased Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about the country becoming the 51st U.S. state. It started with hockey at an Ottawa Senators game and continued into the 4 Nations Face-Off, and even at WWE’s Elimination Chamber.

Brian White goal

Vancouver Whitecaps' Brian White celebrates after his goal against the Los Angeles Galaxy during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Sunday, March 2, 2025. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)

Brian White, an American soccer player who competes for the Whitecaps, addressed the boos after the match. White scored the go-ahead goal in the team’s 2-1 win over Los Angeles.

"I would like to say thank you to the fans that cheered and clapped the anthem at the end and showed respect for the flag," he told reporters, via Daily Hive Vancouver. "Obviously there’s issues. It’s not my business, and I’ll leave it at that."

Brian White defends

Los Angeles Galaxy's Maya Yoshida, #4, kicks the ball as Vancouver Whitecaps' Brian White, #24, defends during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Sunday, March 2, 2025. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)

The public address announcer reminded fans at B.C. Place to be respectful of the singers. However, as soon as Elizabeth Irving, Marie Hui, Emma Currie and Arielle Tuliao joined in for the U.S. anthem, the boos rained down.

Irving also sang the anthem for WWE’s Elimination Chamber. The boos drew a response from commentator Pat McAfee.

Canadian fans in Vancouver

A Vancouver Whitecaps fan waves a Canada flag during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Los Angeles Galaxy in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Sunday, March 2, 2025. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)

"It kind of sucks that it's in the terrible country of Canada that booed our national anthem to start this entire thing," he said.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.