American MLS player takes subtle dig at Canadian fans who booed 'The Star-Spangled Banner'

Canadian Major League Soccer fans booed "The Star-Spangled Banner" before a match between the Vancouver Whitecaps and the Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday night.

Fans added to the trend that has taken over Canada since President Donald Trump decided to place tariffs on Canadian goods and teased Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about the country becoming the 51st U.S. state. It started with hockey at an Ottawa Senators game and continued into the 4 Nations Face-Off, and even at WWE’s Elimination Chamber.

Brian White, an American soccer player who competes for the Whitecaps, addressed the boos after the match. White scored the go-ahead goal in the team’s 2-1 win over Los Angeles.

"I would like to say thank you to the fans that cheered and clapped the anthem at the end and showed respect for the flag," he told reporters, via Daily Hive Vancouver. "Obviously there’s issues. It’s not my business, and I’ll leave it at that."

The public address announcer reminded fans at B.C. Place to be respectful of the singers. However, as soon as Elizabeth Irving, Marie Hui, Emma Currie and Arielle Tuliao joined in for the U.S. anthem, the boos rained down.

Irving also sang the anthem for WWE’s Elimination Chamber. The boos drew a response from commentator Pat McAfee.

"It kind of sucks that it's in the terrible country of Canada that booed our national anthem to start this entire thing," he said.