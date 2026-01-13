American bobsledder Kris Horn survives harrowing solo World Cup run after teammates miss sled

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

American bobsledder Kris Horn avoided serious injury after racing alone down the St. Moritz track in a four-man sled at speeds of about 75 mph.

The three teammates — Ryan Rager, Hunter Powell and Caleb Furnell — failed to load into the sled after Horn, the driver, entered first. It is standard practice for the driver to enter the sled first.

The four-man sled is designed for balanced weight distribution, with a brakeman responsible for stopping the sled at the finish.

Rager appeared to stumble first, sparking a domino effect. Powell appeared to be thrown violently toward the track wall, hitting his back on the hard-packed icy surface after he failed to load onto the sled, and Furnell was unable to reach his position.

None of the U.S. sliders were seriously hurt, and all X-rays taken came back negative, the team said.

"A little sore," Powell told The Associated Press. "I should be fine in a couple days."

Horn careened down the track but still reached high speeds during a run that lasted just over a minute. He guided the sled across the finish line, then moved to the back and pulled the brake handles himself.

Athletes and coaches from several national teams rushed to the finish line to check on Horn as the sled skidded to a stop. Horn, whose bobsled career began as a brakeman, waved to nearby television cameras to signal he was unharmed.

Horn also crashed during the two-man World Cup race Saturday. His brakeman for that event, Carsten Vissering, suffered abrasions and was unable to compete Sunday in the four-man. Rager took Vissering’s spot on the four-man sled.

There is one World Cup race weekend left before USA Bobsled and Skeleton picks its team for next month’s Milan Cortina Olympics.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

