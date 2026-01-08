Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Olympics

Ex-Princeton football star and Olympic hopeful, 28, medically retires from bobsled after concussion struggles

2022 Olympian Charlie Volker will miss 2026 Winter Games after concussion recovery struggles

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 8 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 8

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Princeton running back and one-time Olympian Charlie Volker will not be heading to Italy for the 2026 Winter Games, despite being a heavy favorite to make the U.S. bobsled team, after announcing his decision to medically retire. 

Volker, 28, took to social media to share the news, which comes less than two weeks before USA Bobsled and Skeleton will nominate its Olympic roster.

Charlie Volker at the Olympics

Hunter Church, Joshua Williamson, Kristopher Horn and Charlie Volker compete in the four-man bobsleigh event during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the Yanqing Sliding Center in Yanqing, China, on Feb. 19, 2022. (Harrison Hill/USA TODAY Sports)

"After sustaining a concussion earlier this season, struggling through the recovery process, and receiving further evaluation from our sports med team, I will officially be medically retiring from bobsled at this time," the former Ivy League running back said in a post on Instagram Wednesday. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I keep trying to remind myself that everything happens for a reason, but it’s going to hurt to not be out there with the guys." 

Volker made his Olympic debut in Beijing at the 2022 Winter Games. He competed in the two-man and four-man bobsled, finishing 27th and 10th, respectively. 

Charlie Volker. runs the ball

Princeton Tigers running back Charlie Volker (21) runs with the ball during the college football game between the Princeton Tigers and the Harvard Crimson at Harvard Stadium. Princeton defeated Harvard 29-21 in Boston, Massachusetts, on Oct. 20, 2018. (M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST CHLOE KIM GUSHES OVER BOYFRIEND MYLES GARRETT AFTER SETTING NFL RECORD: 'PROUD OF YOU'

"I’m grateful for my teammates, coaches, and the federation for their support. And to those who have watched, cheered, and supported me through this journey, thank you from the bottom of my heart. I will pass on the love, belief, and encouragement to others, and will never forget what you all have done for me."

Volker came into the year seeming like a top contender for an Olympic team nod, especially after setting a team record in the push championships in September. His retirement likely comes as no surprise after he did not compete in a World Cup race this season. 

Charlie Volker starts the four-man heat

Hunter Church, Joshua Williamson, Kristopher Horn and Charlie Volker start the four-man Heat 1 at the 2022 Winter Olympics in the Yanqing district of Beijing, China, on Feb. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky,File)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

A former star running back at Princeton, Volker finished his college career with 1,994 rushing yards, ranking seventh in program history, and his 14 touchdowns in 2018 tied his own previous mark for the sixth-most in program history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue