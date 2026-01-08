Ex-Princeton football star and Olympic hopeful, 28, medically retires from bobsled after concussion struggles

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Princeton running back and one-time Olympian Charlie Volker will not be heading to Italy for the 2026 Winter Games, despite being a heavy favorite to make the U.S. bobsled team, after announcing his decision to medically retire.

Volker, 28, took to social media to share the news, which comes less than two weeks before USA Bobsled and Skeleton will nominate its Olympic roster.

"After sustaining a concussion earlier this season, struggling through the recovery process, and receiving further evaluation from our sports med team, I will officially be medically retiring from bobsled at this time," the former Ivy League running back said in a post on Instagram Wednesday.

"I keep trying to remind myself that everything happens for a reason, but it’s going to hurt to not be out there with the guys."

Volker made his Olympic debut in Beijing at the 2022 Winter Games. He competed in the two-man and four-man bobsled, finishing 27th and 10th, respectively.

"I’m grateful for my teammates, coaches, and the federation for their support. And to those who have watched, cheered, and supported me through this journey, thank you from the bottom of my heart. I will pass on the love, belief, and encouragement to others, and will never forget what you all have done for me."

Volker came into the year seeming like a top contender for an Olympic team nod, especially after setting a team record in the push championships in September. His retirement likely comes as no surprise after he did not compete in a World Cup race this season.

A former star running back at Princeton, Volker finished his college career with 1,994 rushing yards, ranking seventh in program history, and his 14 touchdowns in 2018 tied his own previous mark for the sixth-most in program history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.