Olympic gold medal gymnast Shawn Johnson gives early analysis for 2028 US team

The 2028 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Team will be the first to compete on home soil since 1996. It could also possibly be their first without Simone Biles since 2012.

Balance beam gold medalist Shawn Johnson won one of two U.S. Olympic golds in Beijing in 2008, eight years before Biles arrived.

Now, with the Los Angeles Games nearly two years away, Johnson answered on whether she believes the U.S. can win gold if Biles doesn't compete.

"Historically speaking, the U.S. is the most dominant gymnastics team we will ever see, always. So I have the greatest amount of faith in the United States gymnastics team," Johnson told Fox News Digital.

"Simone is the greatest of all time, she has stamped her place in history forever. And that will never change. But she has also set a standard and a precedent for our country that I think will continue forever."

Johnson plans to be there in Los Angeles to watch in person. When asked which gymnasts she is most looking forward to seeing compete in LA, Johnson said, "I have so much faith in all these little ones coming up, and ones who are wanting to repeat… so all of them."

With advancements in sports science and wellness playing heavier than ever into which country gains a competitive advantages, Johnson revealed the mindset she believes the women gymnasts should adopt for their health.

"I would just say to a young woman gymnast wanting to go to the Olympics, to listen to your body. I think a lot of girls, especially in gymnastics, push themselves so hard. And it's really important that you prioritize your health, mentally and physically, above all else," she said.

The U.S. women's gymnastics team is coming off a historically poor performance at the World Championships in October, winning just two total medals and no golds.

It was the country's lowest medal total in the international competition since 2001.

The only two medalists for the U.S. were Leanne Wong, who won an all-around silver, and Joscelyn Roberson, who won bronze on vault.

China finished ahead of the U.S. with three women's medals, while neutral athletes competing on behalf of Russia also won three.

"It was rough," U.S. program lead Chellsie Memmel said, according to Olympics.com . "There were some very good pieces, but then there was rough. I didn’t feel like there was an attack of their events and their skills overall. There were still good things, but I have work to do.

It was only the third year since 2006 in which the U.S. didn't finish with the most women's medals since 2006, aside from 2017 and 2021, when it tied with Japan and Russia for most.

Biles, Suni Lee, Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles were the notable athletes on the U.S.'s 2024 Paris team that won three gold medals, including team and all-around who did not represent the U.S. at the World Championships.

Biles has not ruled out competing at the 2028 LA Games, but has also said she has taken time off from gymnastics, per Olympics.com.

"I’m not sure what 2028 looks like, but I will be there in some capacity. I just don’t know right now if it’s on the floor or in the stands. But I definitely want to go and be a part of that movement," Biles said.