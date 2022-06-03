Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

French Open
Published

Alexander Zverev suffers agonizing injury during French Open semifinal, Rafael Nadal advances to final

Nadal is just one win away from claiming his 14th French Open title

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rafael Nadal is one match away from extending his record of wins at the French Open to 14 titles after Alexander Zverev was forced to retire from their semifinal match on Thursday after appearing to roll his ankle. 

Nadal and Zverev were playing a grueling three-hour match that was still into the second set when the German tennis player dropped to the floor in agony after running to chase a shot. 

An injured Alexander Zverev of Germany holds his ankle after falling resulting in his retirement as Rafael Nadal of Spain looks on during the Singles Semi-Final match on Court Philippe Chatrier at the 2022 French Open Tennis Tournament at Roland Garros on June 3rd 2022 in Paris, France. 

An injured Alexander Zverev of Germany holds his ankle after falling resulting in his retirement as Rafael Nadal of Spain looks on during the Singles Semi-Final match on Court Philippe Chatrier at the 2022 French Open Tennis Tournament at Roland Garros on June 3rd 2022 in Paris, France.  (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

As a trainer tended to Zverev, who appeared to be rolling on the clay court in pain while grabbing at his right ankle, Nadal came from around the net to check on his opponent. 

"Only thing that I can say is I hope he’s not too bad. Hopefully it’s just the normal thing when you turn your ankle, and hopefully nothing (is broken). That’s what everybody hopes," Nadal said after the match. "Even if for me it’s a dream to be in the final of Roland Garros. Of course that way is not the way that we want it to be... If you are human, you should feel very sorry for a colleague."

FRENCH OPEN DIRECTOR APOLOGIZES FOR SAYING MEN’S TENNIS HAS MORE ‘APPEAL’ 

Zverev was taken off the court in a wheelchair but returned several minutes later on crutches to finally retire from the match and bid the crowd a Roland Garros farewell

​​"He was very unlucky," Nadal said. "The only thing that I am sure is he is going to win not one — much more than one. So I wish him all the best and a very fast recovery."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

An injured Alexander Zverev of Germany in agony holds his ankle after falling resulting in his retirement as Rafael Nadal of Spain looks on during the Singles Semi-Final match on Court Philippe Chatrier at the 2022 French Open Tennis Tournament at Roland Garros on June 3, 2022 in Paris, France. 

An injured Alexander Zverev of Germany in agony holds his ankle after falling resulting in his retirement as Rafael Nadal of Spain looks on during the Singles Semi-Final match on Court Philippe Chatrier at the 2022 French Open Tennis Tournament at Roland Garros on June 3, 2022 in Paris, France.  (Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Nadal himself has been dealing with chronic pain in his left foot, an issue that even had him initially questioning if he would be able to play in Paris. But after coming off a pair of victories that each lasted more than four hours, he showed no signs of age, injury or fatigue on Thursday. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Germany's Alexander Zverev (R) walks with crutches next to Spain's Rafael Nadal on court after being injured during his men's semi-final singles match on day thirteen of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament at the Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris on June 3, 2022. 

Germany's Alexander Zverev (R) walks with crutches next to Spain's Rafael Nadal on court after being injured during his men's semi-final singles match on day thirteen of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament at the Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris on June 3, 2022.  (ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Nadal will take on Casper Ruud in the men’s final on Sunday where he will have a chance to extend both his records of wins at the French Open and Grand Slam titles.  

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com