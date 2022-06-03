French Open director apologizes for saying men’s tennis has more ‘appeal’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

French Open tournament director Amelie Mauresmo ran afoul of many in the tennis world when she said earlier this week that men’s tennis has more "appeal" than women’s tennis, and now she has issued a much-expected apology.

"First of all the comments that I made were taken out of the wider picture, out of the context," the former Grand Slam champion told Tennis Channel on Thursday.

"And I want to say sorry to the players that really felt bad about what I said."

Mauresmo explained that, by "appeal," she meant that men’s matches are longer than women’s and therefore offer single evening event ticket holders more bang for their buck.

RAFAEL NADAL DEFEATS NOVAK DJOKOVIC IN QUARTERFINAL THRILLER AT FRENCH OPEN

"Concerning the scheduling, specifically for the night matches, my say was that because we have one match only, it’s really tougher to schedule a woman’s match because we have to take into consideration the length," Mauresmo said.

"It’s the fair thing to do for the ticketholders."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Those ticket holders weren’t too happy about the length of the match on Tuesday night though, despite the fact that they witnessed reigning French Open champ Novak Djokovic fall 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 to rival star Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinal. The match may have been exhilarating, but it lasted over four hours and ended after 1 am local time, preventing many spectators from using public transportation to return home.

According to his manager, Nadal wasn’t too happy about the evening match either, as he claims that cooler evening temperatures negatively affect his game.

Still, because of the uproar over her comments, Mauresmo now says she thinks the tournament ought to make some adjustments next year to include women’s matches in primetime.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Next year to be more fair to the women’s players it would be good to maybe have the possibility to put two matches or maybe a women’s match plus a doubles match," she said.

Perhaps next year, Djokovic and Nadal could just identify as women and resolve the issue entirely.