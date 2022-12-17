Alex Rodriguez makes new relationship official on Instagram

It’s Instagram official for former MLB slugger Alex Rodriguez after he revealed he is in a relationship with 42-year-old fitness guru and registered nurse Jac Cordeiro.

Rodriguez and Cordeiro have been linked romantically since October, per Entertainment Tonight, and they’ve been seen in New York City together.

Rodriguez, 47, posted a picture of himself, Cordeiro and his two daughters, Nastaha and Ella, at a Christmas party in the city.

"From our hearts to yours, Merry Christmas," Rodriguez captioned the photo.

The former New York Yankees star also added a couple Instagram stories with two more photos with Cordeiro.

This is Rodriguez’s first public relationship since he and Jennifer Lopez broke off their engagement. In March 2021, there was some speculation that the split happened, but Entertainment Tonight said they were trying to make it work.

But they made a joint breakup announcement April 15, 2021.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the statement said.

Just days after the breakup, Lopez was back with Ben Affleck. They have been together since and are now married.

"First of all, I would say I’m glad I’m not gonna ever be a presidential candidate because you would hammer me," Rodriguez told CNN’s Chris Wallace after being asked if he was bothered by Lopez’s relationship with Affleck. "With Jennifer, look, it was a good experience and I wish her and the children – who are smart and beautiful and wonderful – I wish them the very best."

Rodriguez and Lopez dated for four years prior to their breakup. They were engaged in March 2019.