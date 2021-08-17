Alex Rodriguez feels 'grateful' for his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, says he's 'in a great place'

Alex Rodriguez reflected on his relationship with Jennifer Lopez in a recent interview.

The 46-year-old former baseball star admitted he learned some "lessons" from it.

"I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also with my daughters, we learned so much," Rodriguez told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Tuesday.

"And now we have the opportunity to take that and move forward and say, 'You know what? We're so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?'" he added.

JENNIFER LOPEZ WIPES ALL TRACES OF ALEX RODRIGUEZ FROM HER ISNTAGRAM, UNFOLLOWS HIM

The former New York Yankees star also shared that he is "in a great place" at the moment.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"So I'm in a great place," Rodriguez continued. "I'm so grateful for where God and the light has really put me, and I'm really looking forward."

Rodriguez recently spent his 46th birthday surrounded by bikini-clad women while on a European yacht tour.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite being spotted spending time with NFL reporter Melanie Collins, the two are reported to be just friends.

Rodriguez and JLo officially ended their engagement in April. The two began dating in 2017 before getting engaged in 2019. Lopez has since moved on with Ben Affleck.