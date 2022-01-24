Expand / Collapse search
A-Rod’s new mystery woman has been identified

Rodriguez was spotted with Kathryne Padgett at the Packers game on Saturday night

By Joe Kinsey | OutKick
Bikini fitness competitor Kathryne Padgett has been identified as the mystery blonde that seemed to be enjoying some quality time with Alex Rodriguez at Lambeau Field Saturday night during the 49ers-Packers game.

The party, according to Padgett’s Instagram Story account rolled on Sunday as ARod’s private jet headed from Green Bay to Minnesota where the basketball owner and his bikini fitness friend watched some hoops.

Padgett is the latest in a line of women ARod has enjoyed quality time with over the years and the second woman to be seen publicly with the baseball legend since his relationship with Jennifer Lopez dissolved.

Minority Owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Former MLB Player, Alex Rodriguez attends a game against the Los Angeles Lakers on January 2, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. (Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

Last summer, ARod spent time with NFL sideline reporter Melanie Collins on a yacht with his other friends, Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker. Collins was described as a "friend" and the two went their own ways as the football season started and Collins became busy with work.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 01: Alex Rodriguez attends day one of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 01, 2019 in London, England. (Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

Now it’s Padgett time. ARod, who used to date former WWE wrestler Torrie Wilson, is notorious for having an infatuation with the fitness competitors of the world. Padgett fits the bill, that’s for sure. In 2021, she competed at the NPC Branch Warren Classic and was described by fitness competition insiders as being "One of the most exciting athletes you’ll ever see."

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2019, file photo, Jennifer Lopez, left, and Alex Rodriguez sit courtside during an NBA basketball game between the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

