What's The USA's Best Midfield? Trusty Or Ream? Maurice Edu Answers Fans' Questions

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We'll learn a lot more about the U.S. national team on Saturday, when it takes on Germany in Chicago. We should see what head coach Mauricio Pochettino is thinking for his starting lineup, which I'll talk about below, and get a look at what we can expect during the tournament.

I sifted through an avalanche of your questions from FOX Soccer's Instagram. Here are the best and my thoughts on the team.

Q: What’s the answer to the midfield issues we had against Senegal?

— Braden Griffin (@braden.griffin)

Mo: I think we’ll learn that against Germany. After Sebastian Berhalter played 60 minutes and started alongside Tyler Adams, I’m expecting that we’ll see a different starting lineup on Saturday.

My guess is that we see Weston McKennie next to Adams. McKennie came on for the second half against Senegal and played in midfield alongside Christian Roldan. I think we’ll see McKennie in that role from the start against Germany.

If that happens, I see Malik Tillman slotting into the starting XI.

I'm biased because it's a position I played, but the midfield is where you win control of the match. That part of the field helps facilitate everything, whether it's supporting the defense or helping the attack. The midfield sets the tempo.

Adams and McKennie were part of the midfield trio that was so heavily praised and played well in the last World Cup with Yunus Musah. Having two of those three available and in form, that's huge.

Adams might not have the armband, but he's the captain of the group. When McKennie is on the pitch and at his best, which he is, the team has a different bounce to it. They're known each other since they were kids and are leaders within their own right on the field. Tyler is more demanding, communicative and expressive, while Wes is a leader by example and makes big plays that shift momentum. You won't see some of these things on the stat sheet.

The experience of playing together is invaluable. They can cover ground in an incredible way, but Adams' range allows McKennie to pick his moments going forward, not to hinder his traits in attack.

Their balance and understanding is so valuable, and I expect we'll see the start of their World Cup journey together on Saturday against Germany.

Q: Pepi looked great against Senegal. Would you start him again against Germany?

— @john.cie7

Mo: Pepi did look good, and I was happy to see that. He started the game and was one of my highest-rated players against Senegal. Having another genuine option at striker is great, especially one who’s in form.

While I was impressed by Pepi, I’m expecting to see the USA’s best starting lineup against Germany. That means Folarin Balogun would get the start as the No. 9 ahead of the World Cup opener against Paraguay.

Q: Who should be the starting goalkeeper?

— Ethan Armstrong (@edogmoney8)

Mo: Matt Freese is going to be the starting goalkeeper for the World Cup. That said, Matt Turner has made a real case to win that role back. He has closed the gap between him and Freese.

Turner made some key saves against Senegal, including one on star winger Sadio Mané, during his 45 minutes. He also has World Cup experience after starting in 2022, which could help his case. Chris Brady, who was the presumptive third-string keeper, played the second half against Senegal.

Especially entering a big tournament, I would want to know who the starter is. I like the idea of competition, but I want to know who the No. 1 guy is. That's not to say the backup isn't competing and capable of stepping in, but I wanted it to be clear entering a tournament.

The second goal against Senegal, that's a lack of understanding between Brady and the defense. Having an understanding and experience between the goalkeeper and the defense, having continuity, that's a relationship you want to really rely on.

Clarity also does go a long way.

If I'm playing center back, I want to know how my goalkeeper is playing so I know how aggressive I need to be. If a ball is being played into the box, I want to know what to expect.

During my time with the national team, Tim Howard was always our goalkeeper. If he's fit and available, he's the guy. That's not to say Brad Guzan wasn't pushing him and capable. The chemistry and relationship that Howard had with his defenders, that was so valuable. They knew Howard's voice in the back.

Q: Is Trusty not a better option than Ream?

— Tyler Holland (@tyler.j.holland7)

Mo: I have to say, I’ve been really impressed with Trusty in his last two appearances for the national team. He won trophies this season with Celtic in the Scottish Premier League, and you can really see that confidence.

Trusty has put himself in a good position to start on the left side of a back three on June 12.

Q: Who will be the dark horse for the USMNT?

— Jose Cadena (@jose313078)

Mo: Defender Alex Freeman. I still consider him a dark horse because of his age and 15 caps, but I think his potential is incredible. Freeman, who moved to Villarreal in La Liga back in January, has a clear opportunity to show it off at the World Cup as a starter in defense.

Another player I’ll throw out there is winger Alex Zendejas. Some may have seen his inclusion in the 26-man roster as a surprise, but not me. He enters the tournament in incredible form at the club level for Club América in Liga MX (Mexico) and gives the USA a different option in the final third.

Q: Can this team win more than one game in the knockout rounds?

— Brody Howell (@brody_howell94)

Mo: The simple answer is yes.

Is there a guarantee that will happen? Of course not. Nothing is. Heck, a win against Paraguay isn’t guaranteed.

That said, I fully believe in this group to put itself in a position to do more than any men’s team has done previously. That means winning multiple games in the knockout rounds.