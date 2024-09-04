Jaguars' Josh Hines-Allen talks name change, expectations in new defensive system following breakout year

The jersey for one of the Jacksonville Jaguars' star players looked a little different when the NFL preseason kicked off last month.

The exhibition games gave fans an opportunity to get accustomed to the name on the back of the jersey that the pass rusher formerly known as Josh Allen will wear in 2024.

The defensive end is now referred to as Josh Hines-Allen. The Jaguars said the name change was made in "tribute to Joshua's maternal side of the family and the other relatives who have worn 'Hines' and 'Hines-Allen' on their jerseys."

Hines-Allen was sometimes confused with his former namesake, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The Bills signal caller will not be making any alterations to his name. He told Fox News Digital that he made the change because he believed it was the right time.

"I think it was the best time with my career," Hines-Allen said. "Plus, I had a lot more resources to help me get it started. Not really knowing how to do it… my wife pushed me to change it because I've been telling her about it. I have a great team to help me, support me to get that out there and stick to it… so it made it really easy for me to do it."

Hines-Allen talked about his "legacy" in a social media video when he announced his name change.

"Legacy is forever, and I’m proud to carry that tradition on the back of my jersey, following in the footsteps of my family, who have donned the Hines-Allen last name with so much pride and joy," the 27-year-old said. "My last name has been changed, but I’m still that person. And I will continue to play like it, play even better."

The Jaguars edge rusher's sister, WNBA player Myisha Hines-Allen, has used the Hines-Allen surname for years. His other sisters, Kyra and LaTorri, both played college basketball and also used the Hines-Allen last name.

The NFL star credits his uncle Gregory Hines for helping raise him. Gregory was drafted by the Golden State Warriors in 1983 following a standout career at Hampton University. Hines-Allen's other uncle, Keith Hines, played basketball at Montclair State.

Although Hines-Allen's 2022 campaign will likely be remembered for his crucial fumble recovery and return for a touchdown in a Week 18 win over the Tennessee Titans which helped secure the AFC South title for the Jaguars, the pass rusher's stat line fell short of the double-digit mark. Hines went from 7 sacks in 2022, to a career-best 17.5 last season. The impressive number also marked the most sacks in franchise history. The Jaguars will deploy a different defensive scheme this year under new coordinator Ryan Nielsen.

Nielsen spent the 2023 season with the Atlanta Falcons and replaced Mike Caldwell. Hines-Allen spoke about how the new scheme fits his playing style.

"This is a new scheme for me," he told Fox News Digital. "So for me… just allow us to be us. I think we have a good coaching staff that's going to allow us to really play ball and is going teach us their way, but go out here and play ball. I've been playing ball my whole life so and they are just going to allow me to go out here and play free and to make as many plays as I can for this team."

"I love it," Hines-Allen responded when asked about his feelings on the new defense overall.

In June, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence agreed to an historic five-year contract extension with the franchise. The 24-year-old was the top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Lawrence has already added his name to the Jaguars' history books. He is fourth on the franchise's all-time passing yards list. His 58 career touchdown passes rank fourth in franchise history.

Hines-Allen landed his own lucrative contract extension in April, when he agreed to a five-year deal which made him one of the highest-paid players at his option.

"(If you) look around the NFL, or all these top teams in any sport… they keep their core guys. They keep the guys that help them (build) their foundation," Hines-Allen said. "And that's one thing we're starting to do now is keeping our core guys, paying our guys… guys that worked really hard for it and whose deserving of. As long as we keep building around that staff, around that culture, we'll get to where we need to be."

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa and some other defensive ends frequently line up for a play without placing their hand on the grass of the turf. However, Hines-Allen typically will place his hand in the dirt — which is something he said fits his style.

"I think I'm a little bit more directional. So there's no false step… it's hard to false step in a three-point stance. That allows me to get a good push off the ball and know where I'm going. I like rushing out of (the) two-point as well… but that three-point just allows me to dig deep and I know where I'm going. And if I stay on that track then most likely I'll put myself in a good position." Hines-Allen said.

