Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

College Football Bowl Season
Published

Alamo Bowl 2020: Texas vs. Colorado preview, how to watch & more

Texas won the Alamo Bowl last season

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 24Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The 2020 Alamo Bowl will be played between the Texas Longhorns and the Colorado Buffaloes on Dec. 29, 2020. The game will be played at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

The Alamo Bowl is one of the longest-running bowl games that is not featured on New Year’s Day. The bowl game was first started in 1993 and has either been played in late December or on Jan. 2 annually.

Texas is making its second straight appearance in the Alamo Bowl. The Longhorns defeated No. 12 Utah, 38-10, in last year's game. Texas is 6-3 this season. Sam Ehlinger has tried to keep Texas in the picture all season long. He has recorded 2,406 passing yards and 25 touchdown passes this season. Bijan Robinson has 520 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns this season. Brennan Eagles has been the top receiving target with 28 catches for 469 yards and five touchdowns. Joshua Moore has seven touchdowns this season.

Colorado is one of the lone Pac-12 Conference teams to accept a bowl bid. A lot of the conference’s schools backed out over coronavirus concerns.

The Buffaloes finished 4-1 this season with their lone loss coming against Utah. Sam Noyer has 1,000 passing yards and six touchdown passes. Jake Broussard has rushed for an incredible 813 yards and three touchdowns in five games.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE COLLEGE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Texas has won three consecutive bowl games. Colorado is playing in its first bowl game since 2016.

**

ALAMO BOWL INFO

Sponsor: Valero

Date: December 29

Time (ET): 9 pm

TV: ESPN

Location: San Antonio, Texas

Stadium: Alamodome

**

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

ALAMO BOWL RECENT WINNERS

2019: Texas

2018: Washington State

2017: TCU

2016: Oklahoma State

2015: TCU

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_