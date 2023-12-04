Alabama's added factor helped bolster case for CFP over Florida State, ex-Georgia star says

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee sparked outrage Sunday when officials chose Alabama to be in the four-team field over Florida State despite the Seminoles going unbeaten.

Former Georgia Bulldogs star quarterback Aaron Murray appeared on OutKick’s "Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich" on Monday and broke down Alabama and Florida State’s bonafides.

"You have a 12-1 Alabama football team that just won the SEC, that beat the No. 1 team in the country – that team had 29 straight wins, back-to-back national champs," Murray said. "Your only loss is to the No. 3 team in the country in Texas. That is an incredible argument. The only thing against Alabama is you lost to Texas, who is the No. 3 team in the country. That’s a pretty solid resume.

"Florida State, what is your resume? You went 13-0. You won a Power 5 Conference. What’s your negative? Your starting quarterback is hurt. That is so nitpicky for both those teams not to be in the discussion for the final four or to be in the Playoff."

Murray suggested the difference for the committee is that they’re choosing between Alabama and another school. He said it added a different level of stress for officials making the final decision.

"I think it would be different, not if it was Georgia but another team," he continued. "When it’s Alabama, who has the greatest coach of all time, who has won six, seven national championships in the last two decades, has been the face of college football, I think that’s also a different stress for that committee to say this isn’t just any other team that won the SEC and we’re trying to figure out if we can get them in or not."

"This is Nick Saban. This is Alabama. This is the face of college football. That goes into the human element of trying to decide who gets that No. 4 spot."

Florida State was ranked No. 5 and will play No. 6 Georgia in the Orange Bowl.

No. 1 Michigan will play No. 4 Alabama and No. 2 Washington will take on No. 3 Texas. The semifinals will be held on Jan. 1.