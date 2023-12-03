Expand / Collapse search
College Football

CFP 2023-24: Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama will contend for national title

College Football Playoff Committee had to make some tough decisions

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published | Updated
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 3 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 3

The College Football Playoff was set on Sunday and Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama will compete for the national title with defending champion Georgia and undefeated Florida State left out.

The Wolverines were ranked No. 1 and will play No. 4 Alabama in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1 at 5 p.m. ET. Washington was ranked No. 2 and will play No. 3 Texas on Jan. 1 at 8:45 p.m. ET in the Sugar Bowl.

Jim Harbaugh happy

Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates after winning the Big Ten Championship against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Florida State was ranked No. 5 and Georgia was No. 6. The Seminoles finished the season undefeated as Jordan Travis suffered a season-ending injury. Regardless, the Seminoles won their final two games, including the ACC Championship.

Georgia’s 29-game winning streak was snapped as they lost to Alabama in the SEC Championship. Their hopes for a three-peat are officially over.

Michigan, despite the sign-stealing controversy in the middle of the season, won the Big Ten Championship over Iowa, 26-0. It’s the third straight year they will be in the Playoff.

Washington needed to beat Oregon twice to remain undefeated at 13-0. The Huskies topped the Ducks, 34-31, in the Pac-12 Championship. It will be the Huskies’ first College Football Playoff appearance.

Nick Saban waves

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban celebrates after the SEC Championship Game against the Georgia Bulldogs on Dec. 2, 2023, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Texas appears to be all the way back, making its first College Football Playoff appearance in the program’s history. The Longhorns knocked off Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship.

Alabama needed a victory over top-ranked Georgia in the SEC Championship to secure a spot and they did it with a 27-24 win. The Crimson Tide has 34 conference championships and now look to win their first national title since the 2020 season.

There will definitely be a new championship winner. Alabama is the only team out of the group that has won in the format.

Michael Penix celebrates

Michael Penix Jr. of the Washington Huskies celebrates after his team's 34-31 win against the Oregon Ducks for the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ian Maule/Getty Images)

It’s the last time the Playoff will be four teams.

