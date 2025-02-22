Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Alabama

Alabama high school football coach faces 11 charges for alleged inappropriate relationship with student

Robert Carter reportedly fled the state during an investigation

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 22 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 22

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A high school football coach in Alabama was arrested for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Robert Carter, the coach of Clarke County High School, was arrested in Niceville, Florida, after a traffic stop, according to FOX10. He allegedly fled Alabama during an investigation.

Carter, 55, was arrested on 11 counts and is being held at the Okaloosa County jail on $122,000 bond.

The charges include four counts of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student, four counts of distributing or soliciting obscene material from a student and three counts of soliciting a sex act with a student.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Alabama News

A football coach in Alabama was arrested and charged with 11 counts of sexual acts with a student. (Fox News)

Before his arrest, Clarke County School placed him on administrative leave.

"As the leader of Clarke County Schools, I expect professionalism and integrity from my faculty and staff," Clarke County Schools Superintendent Ashlie Flowers said in a release. 

Football on field

A football on a field (Getty Images)

"I and the school system take reports of misconduct by employees seriously and work closely with the school administration or law enforcement to ensure appropriate action is taken. The safety and well-being of our students is always a top priority. I appreciate the outstanding work of our administrative team, dedicated school resource officer and local law enforcement during this process."

Football on field

A football on the sidelines before a game. (Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Carter became the school’s coach in 2023, going 15-10 in his two seasons. He was previously the head coach at Beauregard High School, where he won a state title in 2016, and he coached at Sylacauga in 2021 and 2022.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.