Agent dumps Washington quarterback trying to break $4M contract days after signing

Quarterback Demond Williams Jr. is looking to leave the Washington Huskies shortly after signing an NIL with the program, so his agent is moving on.

Doug Hendrickson posted on social media Thursday to explain his situation with Williams.

"I have made the decision to end my representation on Demond Williams Jr. effective immediately due to philosophical differences," the Wasserman Football president stated. "Demond is an incredible talent and we wish him and his family the best in their future endeavors."

Hendrickson also represents Huskies coach Jedd Fisch.

Williams had reportedly signed a one-year deal with Washington for the 2026 season worth around $4 million, according to Yahoo Sports. However, he announced Tuesday night he wants to enter the NCAA transfer portal, which shakes up the entire college football landscape heading into the 2026 season.

This came just four days after he signed his contract with Washington, and Hendrickson clearly wants no part of it. Attorney Darren Heitner announced Thursday he will now represent Williams.

The Huskies reportedly can prohibit Williams from entering the transfer portal after he signed his deal. It also reportedly forbids another school to use his NIL rights.

NCAA rules also prohibit Williams from talking to other schools. Coaches have spoken out about tampering across the nation.

All of college football is watching this case with Williams closely because it could change the future of the game.

"Are we going to respect each other’s contracts? This is a very simple thing. If we can’t protect this, nothing else matters," a high-ranking college official told ESPN.

LSU has been rumored to be a frontrunner for Williams if he leaves Washington. New LSU head coach Lane Kiffin is looking for a transfer quarterback for the 2026 season.

The Tigers were looking at Brendan Sorsby, but he committed to Texas Tech. Trinidad Chambliss, who is looking to reach the College Football Playoff championship game with a win over Miami Thursday night, will remain with the Ole Miss Rebels if the NCAA won’t grant him a sixth year of eligibility.

Williams is a dual threat quarterback who threw for 3,065 yards with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions, while also rushing for 611 yards and six scores during his sophomore season at Washington.

