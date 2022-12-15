Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NBA
Published

Adam Silver would be ‘hugely disappointed’ if first female NBA head coach isn’t hired within five years

There are currently seven female assistant coaches in NBA

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 15 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 15

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The NBA currently has seven female assistant coaches, and the leader of the league hopes to see one elevated to a head coaching position in the near future.

On Wednesday, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver joined longtime sports journalist Bonnie Bernstein and WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert on the NCAA’s podcast channel.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver addresses the media during a press conference after the Board of Governors Meeting on September 14, 2022 at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City. 

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver addresses the media during a press conference after the Board of Governors Meeting on September 14, 2022 at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City.  (David Dow/NBAE via Getty Image)

Silver discussed his desire to have a female head coach in the NBA within the next five years on the podcast. 

HORNETS HEAD COACH BLASTS TEAM’S DEFENSIVE EFFORT AFTER LOSS: ‘THERE’S NOT A BRIGHT SPOT’

"I would be hugely disappointed if certainly in five years we haven’t seen our first female head coach in the NBA," Silver said. 

Silver said the younger generation is more open to having a female coach due to their mothers playing the game of basketball

"What we’re seeing now, and you can pull the data, it’s amazing how many of our young players now came from families where their mothers played either D1 or in many cases now were actually in the WNBA," Silver said on the podcast.

CHARLES BARKLEY IS TIRED OF TALKING ABOUT THE LAKERS: ‘IT’S A CONSPIRACY’

"So, I think there’s a whole different kind of respect for women's professional basketball or women's D1 basketball from the younger crop of players who are in the league now. And I think in the same way, once they respect the women’s game, I think they then respect women as coaches as well."

Assistant coaches, Becky Hammon and Mitch Johnson talk with Head Coach Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs during the game against the Denver Nuggets on April 5, 2022 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Assistant coaches, Becky Hammon and Mitch Johnson talk with Head Coach Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs during the game against the Denver Nuggets on April 5, 2022 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. (Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)

Silver has long been an advocate for women being more involved in the sport, pushing for more female coaches and referees in 2019. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It’s an area, frankly, where I’ve acknowledged that I’m not sure how it was that it remained so male dominated for so long. Because it’s an area of the game where physically, certainly, there’s no benefit to being a man, as opposed to a woman, when it comes to refereeing," Silver said at The Economic Club of Washington, D.C., in 2019, according to NBA.com.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks during a presser ahead of the NBA pre-season basketball match between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, on October 6, 2022.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks during a presser ahead of the NBA pre-season basketball match between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, on October 6, 2022. (KARIM SAHIB/AFP via Getty Images)

"The goal is: Going forward, it should be roughly 50-50 of new officials entering in the league," he said. "Same for coaches, by the way. We have a program, too. There’s no reason why women shouldn’t be coaching men’s basketball."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2021, San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon interviewed for the head coach opening in Portland before becoming the next head coach of the Las Vegas Aces of the WNBA.

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.

2022 FIFA World Cup

Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup Scores & Schedule

Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Highlights

2022 FIFA World Cup Standings