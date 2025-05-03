Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

New York Giants

Abdul Carter whiffs on another Giants legend's number: 'Just my last name on my jersey'

The Giants retired Phil Simms' No. 11 in 1995

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 3 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 3

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Abdul Carter is running out of retired numbers to choose from.

The New York Giants picked the highly touted edge rusher out of Penn State with the third overall pick, and shot for the moon with his initial jersey-number request.

Carter asked Lawrence Taylor, perhaps the greatest Giant and defensive player ever, whether he could wear his No. 56, which was retired by the Giants in 1994. It was a hard no from LT himself.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Phil Simms and Abdul Carter

Phil Simms and Abdul Carter (IMAGN)

"I know he would love to wear that number," Taylor said. "But, hey, I think it’s retired. Get another number. I don’t care if it’s double zero, and then make it famous."

Former quarterback Phil Simms then said he would allow Carter to wear his No. 11, which was retired by the Giants in 1995. 

Carter wore the number throughout his career at Penn State. It is a badge of honor at the school, given to a player the school, and the last representative, feels is worthy. The previous Nittany Lion to wear it before Carter was Micah Parsons, who wears it now with the Dallas Cowboys.

Carter said it would be an "honor," but Simms' family are actually who shut it down.

Longtime New York sports writer Gary Myers posted on X that Simms told him that his own family "outvoted" him.

Phil Simms attends event in New York City

Phil Simms attends the 2022 Paramount Upfront at 666 Madison Avenue on May 18, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic)

JORDON HUDSON 'FORCED HER WAY' INTO SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL: REPORT

Upon hearing the news, Carter joked that he would "be out there with just my last name on my jersey, no number."

Last season, the team un-retired Ray Flaherty’s No. 1 for wide receiver Malik Nabers, who wore No. 9 throughout college. Flaherty's number retirement was the first in professional football history. Flaherty’s family gave the Giants permission to un-retire the number for Nabers, who wore it well. Nabers, as a rookie, set the franchise record for most receptions in a season, with 109. 

Abdul Carter

Abdul Carter, #11 of the Penn State Nittany Lions, celebrates after a sack against the Maryland Terrapins during the first half at Beaver Stadium on November 30, 2024, in State College, Pennsylvania.  (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The G-Men have 13 retired numbers for 14 players. (The No. 14 is for Ward Cuff and Y.A. Tittle.) Warren Moon recently granted Cam Ward permission to wear No. 1 with the Tennessee Titans.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.