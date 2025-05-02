Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

New York Giants

Giants great Phil Simms says he would let top pick Abdul Carter wear his retired jersey number

Carter previously asked Lawrence Taylor for permission to wear his retired No. 56

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
New York Giants No. 3 overall pick Adbul Carter wanted to wear Lawrence Taylor's retired No. 56 jersey, but Taylor said no. Luckily for Carter, another Giants' great may be more willing to un-retire his jersey number.

Phil Simms, 69, said that giving up his retired No. 11 for Carter or rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart would not bother him. 

"Hey, look, I told some of my friends and people around me, I said, ‘Oh, I'll let him have it in a second.’ I said, ‘Can you just help it a little and make it better?’" Simms said on FanDuel TV.

Abdul Carter celebrates

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Abdul Carter (11) celebrates with the Heisman pose after defeating the Boise State Broncos in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium.  (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

"I think it would be a lot of fun, it wouldn’t bother me."

Simms said if Adbul Carter were to ask for it, he would give him the jersey number if it were up to him, but his family and agent may not want him to give it up. 

Carter reposted the clip of Simms talking about un-retiring his jersey.

"It would be an HONOR," Carter posted to X about wearing Simms’ number. 

Abdul Carter and Jaxson Dart hold up Giants jerseys

New York Giants first-round draft picks, Abdul Carter and Jaxson Dart pose for photos prior to the start of the press conference. (Thomas Salus-Imagn Images)

If Simms does indeed give his retired number to Carter or Dart, it would be the second consecutive year the Giants un-retired a number for a rookie. Last season, the team un-retired the late Ray Flaherty’s #1 for wide receiver Malik Nabers.

Flaherty’s family gave the Giants permission to un-retire the number for Nabers, who wore it well. Nabers, as a rookie, set the franchise record for most receptions in a season with 109. 

Micah Parsons vs Maryland

November 30, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania: Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Abdul Carter (11) reacts after sacking Maryland Terrapins quarterback MJ Morris (not pictured) during the first quarter at Beaver Stadium. (Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images)

In 15 games, Nabers had 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns despite subpar quarterback play. 

Simms is a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Giants, and went 95-64 as the Giants starter over his 14 seasons with the team. 

