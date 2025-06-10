Expand / Collapse search
Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers reveals he has been married for 'a couple months'

The identity of the bride is unconfirmed

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published
Aaron Rodgers may have very quietly become a married man. 

The Pittsburgh Steelers' newest quarterback revealed his wedding ring to reporters on Tuesday, claiming to have been married for "a couple months." 

Jun. 10, 2025; Pittsburgh, PA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) drops back to pass during minicamp at their South Side facility. 

Jun. 10, 2025; Pittsburgh, PA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) drops back to pass during minicamp at their South Side facility.  (Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images)

Rodgers was previously seen wearing a wedding ring in the Steelers' social media photos official announcing the quarterback's signing over the weekend, fueling speculation. 

The identity of Rodgers' apparent bride is currently unconfirmed.

In a December episode of the Pat McAfee show, Rodgers claimed he was dating a woman named "Brittany."

"There was one package left for my girlfriend Brittany that hadn’t showed up yet," he said. "I was waiting on this to show up. It showed up today."

"It’s a good feeling, boys," Rodgers added about the idea of being in love.

Jun. 10, 2025; Pittsburgh, PA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during minicamp at their South Side facility. 

Jun. 10, 2025; Pittsburgh, PA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during minicamp at their South Side facility.  (Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images)

Rodgers' relationship history has been the subject of widespread coverage and controversy throughout his NFL career. 

Rodgers previously dated actresses Olivia Munn and Shaleine Woodley, and former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick. 

Rodgers’ past relationships were recalled in his docuseries "Enigma," which debuted on Netflix last week. He explained that he "hated" the fame that came with his successful football career.

Aaron Rodgers gets ball

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) gets the ball during minicamp at their South Side facility on Jun. 10, 2025, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.  (Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images)

The four-time NFL MVP referenced the high-profile relationships he was in. The quarterback dated Olivia Munn from 2014 to 2017, Danica Patrick from 2018 to 2020 and Shailene Woodley from 2020 to 2022.

"I didn’t do myself any favors with some of the girls I dated after that that were in the public eye," Rodgers said on the show.

