Aaron Rodgers reveals he has been married for 'a couple months'

Aaron Rodgers may have very quietly become a married man.

The Pittsburgh Steelers' newest quarterback revealed his wedding ring to reporters on Tuesday, claiming to have been married for "a couple months."

Rodgers was previously seen wearing a wedding ring in the Steelers' social media photos official announcing the quarterback's signing over the weekend, fueling speculation.

The identity of Rodgers' apparent bride is currently unconfirmed.

In a December episode of the Pat McAfee show, Rodgers claimed he was dating a woman named "Brittany."

"There was one package left for my girlfriend Brittany that hadn’t showed up yet," he said . "I was waiting on this to show up. It showed up today."

"It’s a good feeling, boys," Rodgers added about the idea of being in love.

Rodgers' relationship history has been the subject of widespread coverage and controversy throughout his NFL career.

Rodgers previously dated actresses Olivia Munn and Shaleine Woodley, and former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick.

Rodgers’ past relationships were recalled in his docuseries "Enigma," which debuted on Netflix last week. He explained that he "hated" the fame that came with his successful football career.

"I didn’t do myself any favors with some of the girls I dated after that that were in the public eye," Rodgers said on the show.