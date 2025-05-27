Aaron Rodgers talks possibility of retiring with Packers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the NFL world waits with bated breath to see what Aaron Rodgers will decide to do with his playing career, he spoke about the possibility of signing a one-day contract with the Green Bay Packers to retire with the team that chose him in the first round of the 2005 draft.

It is not uncommon for players to return to their original team, sign a one-day deal and eventually retire. It is all for ceremony, sure, but if Rodgers were to do it, it would seemingly bury the hatchet of perceived animosity between the star quarterback and the organization.

He was asked during a Q&A during a live episode of the "YNK Podcast" whether he considered that possibility.

"There's a lot of love for me and how I feel about the team," Rodgers said. "If I do or I don't (retire with the Packers), I don't think it should make a difference. I'm not sure yet. If they approached me about it, I probably would.

"I've thought about that, but I don't understand what the reason for that is. At the same time, I grew up a (San Francisco 49ers) fan and most of my favorite players retired as a Niner. Jerry Rice, who went to three other teams, came back and retired as a Niner, so I understand the cool thing about it, but if I didn't do it, would that make a difference in how I'm viewed in the Packers' eyes?"

Rodgers’ rocky relationship with the Packers ended during the 2023 offseason. He was traded to the New York Jets. He previously said in 2022 that he would retire with the organization as long as the team did not trade him.

Packers President Mark Murphy expressed hope in 2023 that the organization would retire his number and bring him back in "at the appropriate time." He is set to leave his post in the organization.

Rodgers was a 10-time Pro Bowler with the Packers, a four-time NFL MVP and won a Super Bowl with the team.