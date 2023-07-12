Aaron Rodgers, Jets to be featured on 'Hard Knocks': report

Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets will be the face of the NFL leading up to the 2023 season.

The NFL and NFL Films have selected the Jets to be this year’s team featured on HBO’s "Hard Knocks," according to ESPN.

It will be the second time the franchise will be featured on the show, with the 2010 team – led by head coach Rex Ryan – getting the nod.

49ERS' DEEBO SAMUEL HANGS UP MID-INTERVIEW OVER NFC CHAMPIONSHIP QUESTION: 'THAT’S A JOKE'

Since New York traded for Rodgers in April, the Jets have been the favorite to be selected for "Hard Knocks," with just three other teams eligible for the show.

Those teams were the New Orleans Saints, Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears.

New York is coming off a season in which great strides were made, staying in playoff contention until Week 17.

But 2021 second-overall pick Zach Wilson took a major step back in his second year, benched twice during the season as the offense failed to move the ball.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

With a defense ranked fourth in yards allowed per game in 2022, the Jets made it clear they’re in win-now mode, going out and trading for Rodgers in April.

New York gave up a lot in order to acquire Rodgers, sending Green Bay the 13th pick of the 2023 NFL Draft , a 2023 second-round pick, a 2023 sixth-round pick, and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that becomes a first-round pick if Rodgers plays 65% of the plays in 2023.

The four-time MVP will be entering his 19th NFL season and his first away from the Green Bay Packers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’m here because I believe in this team. I believe in coach [Robert] Saleh. I believe in the direction of [general manager] Joe Douglas – obviously, he’s drafted really well in the last couple of years having an offensive and defensive rookie of the year," Rodgers said at his introductory press conference

"That chapter is over now, and I’m excited about the new adventure here in New York."

Rodgers will make his Jets debut on "Monday Night Football" in Week 1 against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report