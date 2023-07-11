Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

San Francisco 49ers
Published

49ers' Deebo Samuel hangs up mid-interview over NFC championship question: 'That’s a joke'

Samuel said the Niners' injuries contributed to the Eagles' victory

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 11 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 11

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

San Francisco 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel abruptly ended a radio interview Monday after being asked about his comments blaming the Niners’ NFC championship loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on injuries. 

The Pro Bowl wide receiver said in May that the elbow injury sustained by rookie quarterback Brock Purdy early on in the championship game ultimately sealed San Francisco’s fate. 

An Eagles player tackles a 49ers player

Patrick Johnson (48) of the Philadelphia Eagles tackles Deebo Samuel (19) of the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter in the NFC championship game at Lincoln Financial Field Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

But when asked about those comments during an interview on CBS Sports Radio's "The Zach Gelb Show," Samuel showed no interest in rehashing the past. 

49ERS' DEEBO SAMUEL CONFIDENT HIS TEAM IS BETTER THAN EAGLES, SAYS NFC TITLE LOSS WAS DUE TO INJURIES

"I do," Samuel said when asked if he still stood by what he said, "but we’re not gonna keep talking about that. I said what I said."

When pressed further about his reception in Philadelphia with the 49ers scheduled to visit the Eagles in December, Samuel seemed to hang up. 

Deebo Samuel vs the Cowboys

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel walks off the field after warmups before an NFC divisional playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. (Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A rep for Samuel then jumped in and said, "All right, we’re good to go," adding that Samuel was going to "head into camp right now." 

"We got hung up on because all we did was ask him about the quarterback situation, and then Philadelphia, and we got hung up on by Deebo Samuel? That’s a joke, an absolute joke. That’s absurd," host Zach Gelb said.

Deebo Samuel against the Eagles

Deebo Samuel (19) of the San Francisco 49ers rushes during the NFC championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tensions between the two teams will undoubtedly resurface Dec. 3 in a rematch of the NFC title game.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.