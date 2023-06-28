Jets legend changes tune on Aaron Rodgers after being skeptical whether team should trade for him

At the start of the offseason, Joe Klecko wanted Aaron Rodgers as far away from his New York Jets as possible.

But after OTAs and seeing how Rodgers has embraced the Big Apple, the soon-to-be Hall of Famer has changed his tune.

Klecko originally said Rodgers could "turn a bad feeling in that locker room," given the young roster "fighting with each other." He even went as far as to say he'd rather have Derek Carr, whom the Jets did meet with.

However, Klecko is now a happy camper Rodgers is in New York.

My only contention was how he was going to get along with the young guys, you know?" Klecko said to ESPN Radio's Jake Asman. "I made a reference to it because growing up as a team, the one I was on, we grew together. That was really a cool thing because we got along so well. That’s what I was hoping, which he now has shown. He’s ingratiated the rest of the team, and he’s out there teaching guys. He’s doing the things that you see a Tom Brady do. I think he’s going to be a big surprise for everybody in New York."

Rodgers is a Jet after spending his first 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. However, the team that drafted him in 2005 has seemed ready to move on for quite some time and hinted at it by taking quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

After being officially introduced as a Jet in April, Rodgers spent time going to New York Knicks and Rangers playoff games at Madison Square Garden with several teammates. He also caught the Taylor Swift Eras Tour at his new home, MetLife Stadium, in May.

Heading into his 19th NFL season , he's feeling refreshed.

"The last six weeks have been about the most fun I've had in a while," Rodgers told reporters Friday. "It's fun to come to work and be excited about what we're doing."

Rodgers and the Jets open their season on Sept. 11's "Monday Night Football" against the Buffalo Bills.