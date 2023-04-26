Aaron Rodgers discusses changing his NFL uniform number as he joins Jets: '12 for the Jets is Joe Namath'

The No. 12 has become synonymous with several NFL quarterbacks like Tom Brady, Terry Bradshaw, Roger Staubach and Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers wore the number in his entire 18-year tenure with the Green Bay Packers.

So, when rumors initially swirled about Rodgers potentially joining the New York Jets, people wondered what number he'd wear since the Jets retired the No. 12 in honor of Joe Namath.

However, Broadway Joe gave Rodgers his blessing to bring the number back to Jets circulation and wear it if he wished.

But Rodgers will wear No. 8, the same number he wore during his college days at Cal.

A Rodgers No. 12 Packers jersey has become a fixture in football, so this new No. 8 Jets jersey will definitely take some getting used to. But Rodgers said wearing the No. 12 was not an option for him in New York.

"As much as I was super honored and touched by that, 12 for the Jets is Joe Willy Namath, and that's how it should always be," Rodgers told ESPN New York's "The Michael Kay Show" Wednesday. "And I just thought it was appropriate for me to show the proper respect and honor for him and his career by taking a different number."

Namath is the only Jets quarterback to throw for 4,000 yards in a single season, a feat he accomplished in 1967, two years before his Super Bowl III victory with the Jets, the franchise's lone championship.

The Jets officially acquired Rodgers Wednesday after weeks of discussion and rumors. New York went 7-10 last season with maybe the worst quarterback situation in football. Suddenly, the Jets have expectations they haven't had in years.