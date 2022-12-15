Jets legend Joe Namath knows what Zach Wilson should have said after horrible play vs. Patriots

While New York Jets second overall pick Zach Wilson got "promoted" this upcoming week at home against the Detroit Lions, it’s not in a starting role.

Wilson was moved up to the No. 2 quarterback by head coach Robert Saleh after being inactive since his benching.

Why? It stems from his performance against the New England Patriots, and more importantly, the lack of accountability that he showed for it after the 10-3 loss.

Wilson said "no" when asked if he felt the offense let the defense down, and while there were mixed reports about how Wilson’s teammates felt on the matter, Saleh made the call to put Mike White in as starting quarterback.

The lack of accountability by Wilson was alarming to many, including Jets legend Joe Namath.

"When I threw five interceptions in a game, you can bet your behind that a few things were said, of course," he told the New York Post’s "Gang’s All Here" podcast.

"I would’ve said, ‘Damn right, I let them down. We didn’t score. Yeah, you’re right.’"

Wilson threw for 77 yards, going 9 of 22 in the air in Foxborough while the Jets' defense allowed just three points all game. It was a punt return for a touchdown at the end of the game by Marcus Jones that sealed the victory for New England.

After hearing Wilson’s answer, many fans called for him to be benched. However, it was still a tough decision to make for Saleh and GM Joe Douglas, who drafted Wilson as high as he did because he’s supposed to be the quarterback of the future.

But Namath agreed with the masses – a change was needed, especially with the Jets in playoff contention.

"I think most of us Jets fans questioned Zach’s play up to that point," he said. "I know what the record was, the wins. Still, you got to go along with what the coaches decided because they know more than we fans know."

"I don’t think they would’ve made the change had the team not felt it necessary. When I say the team, possibly the players. They don’t hide things from one another. You’re naked in that locker room in more ways than one," Namath added.

White has gone 1-2 since being named starter. He had a breakout performance against the Chicago Bears in some nasty East Rutherford weather, throwing for 315 yards with three touchdowns, two of which went to rookie wideout Garrett Wilson.

The two losses, though, came against tough opponents. First, it was the Minnesota Vikings, and the Jets had a chance to go up late in the game but couldn’t find the end zone despite being on the 1-yard line.

Last week against the Buffalo Bills, White took some shots to the ribs by the Bills’ defense and tried to fight through the pain. The Jets couldn’t defeat Josh Allen, but they still remain in the race for a wild-card spot if they can get right again.

It will start against the Lions, and White’s status is currently up in the air. That would mean Wilson could potentially start once more.

Namath and Jets fans await eagerly to see who will be under center for Gang Green, but if it is Wilson, there will be a lot of pressure to bounce back from his blunders on and off the field.