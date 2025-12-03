Expand / Collapse search
New York Yankees

Aaron Judge, Jaxson Dart, Jalen Brunson among New York sports figures to receive votes in NYC mayoral race

Others to get votes include Cam Skattebo and Garrett Wilson, among others

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Zohran Mamdani won the New York City mayoral election quite handily over Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa, but apparently, they were not his only competition.

Sports fans in the city decided that their vote should go to somebody else, with numerous athletes getting handfuls of votes.

The two biggest stars in the city, Aaron Judge and Jalen Brunson, were write-ins on several ballots. The now three-time American League MVP received a total of 11 votes, while the New York Knicks star received 29 (although some people had trouble spelling his name).

Aaron Judge, Jaxson Dart, Jalen Brunson

(Left) New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) reacts after striking out in the eighth inning of game four of the ALDS in the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York, on Oct. 8, 2025. (Center) New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) carries the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Nov. 2, 2025. (Right) New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) is shown at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, on Nov. 11, 2025. (Brad Penner/Imagn Images;Ed Mulholland/Imagn Images;Wendell Cruz/Imagn Images)

Derek Jeter received a vote, Pete Alonso got three, and New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, albeit with more spelling issues, got six. Lou Gehrig, who died in 1939, also got one vote.

Other notable New York sports figures, current and former, to receive votes included Cam Schlittler, Cam Skattebo, Carmelo Anthony, Garrett Wilson, Aaron Glenn, Josh Hart, Tom Thibodeau, and Walt Frazier. Sandy Koufax also got a vote, as did MLB commissioner Rob Manfred.

Cam Skattebo scores a touchdown

New York Giants' Cam Skattebo reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

New Yorkers didn't just vote for their hometown heroes though — in fact, some big-time rivals had their names written out. 

Former Giant and current Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley got one vote, while New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye also got one. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts also found himself on someone's ballot.

For comparison, former president Joe Biden received two votes, and Nancy Pelosi received one.

Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley interact

Philadelphia Eagles Jalen Hurts (1) and Saquon Barkley (26) are in action celebrating after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

In the end, none of the athletes will be taking office next year, as Mamdani won the vote quite easily. He will assume office once the calendar flips to 2026.

