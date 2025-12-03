Aaron Judge, Jaxson Dart, Jalen Brunson among New York sports figures to receive votes in NYC mayoral race

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Zohran Mamdani won the New York City mayoral election quite handily over Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa, but apparently, they were not his only competition.

Sports fans in the city decided that their vote should go to somebody else, with numerous athletes getting handfuls of votes.

The two biggest stars in the city, Aaron Judge and Jalen Brunson, were write-ins on several ballots. The now three-time American League MVP received a total of 11 votes, while the New York Knicks star received 29 (although some people had trouble spelling his name).

Derek Jeter received a vote, Pete Alonso got three, and New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, albeit with more spelling issues, got six. Lou Gehrig, who died in 1939, also got one vote.

Other notable New York sports figures, current and former, to receive votes included Cam Schlittler, Cam Skattebo, Carmelo Anthony, Garrett Wilson, Aaron Glenn, Josh Hart, Tom Thibodeau, and Walt Frazier. Sandy Koufax also got a vote, as did MLB commissioner Rob Manfred.

New Yorkers didn't just vote for their hometown heroes though — in fact, some big-time rivals had their names written out.

Former Giant and current Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley got one vote, while New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye also got one. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts also found himself on someone's ballot.

For comparison, former president Joe Biden received two votes, and Nancy Pelosi received one.

In the end, none of the athletes will be taking office next year, as Mamdani won the vote quite easily. He will assume office once the calendar flips to 2026.

