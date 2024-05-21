‘90 Day Fiancé’ star details scandalous encounter with pro athlete that potentially cost her NYC nanny job

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Reality TV star Stephanie Matto is going viral after sharing the scandalous details of her encounter with a professional athlete which she suggests might have led to her being fired as the family’s nanny.

Matto, known for her appearance on the hit TLC reality show "90 Day Fiancé," took to TikTok over the weekend to share the details of her nightmare encounter working as a nanny for a professional athlete while living in New York.

"I’ve never shared this because I actually signed an NDA, but I’m going to try and say this story in a way that gives you guys just enough clues," Matto said in the video, which has amassed over 850,000 views on the social media platform.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Matto, 33, explained that she was living in New York City at the time and was attending acting school when she decided to apply for a nanny job with who she described as a "high-profile family." She said the job requirements included picking up the family’s daughter from her private school and someone who was both bilingual and "involved in the arts and who plays piano."

"I was a perfect candidate for this family, so they immediately hired me. And this job seemed like every other job, very routine."

She went on to explain that despite the daughter being "super well-behaved," she found the father to be "strange."

"This father was a very high-profile person in sports," Matto said, adding that she did not know who he was until she told her stepfather.

"I did not have much interaction with the father, but once in a while he would come home during my shift and would just hangout with us."

CELEBRITY CHEF GUY FIERI HITS BACK AT MISCONCEPTION HE'S UNHEALTHY: 'YOU DON’T KNOW WHAT YOU’RE TALKING ABOUT'

The reality TV star said the athlete soon became "very, very interested" in her life and even complimented her on her appearance.

"I took the compliment, but now looking back on it, I see that this was a red flag."

The most disturbing detail Matto shared was about a time she was cooking in the family’s kitchen. She claimed the unnamed athlete came up behind her to reach for something in a drawer and "[pressed] his body against" hers.

Matto, who said she was in her 20s at the time, said she brushed off the encounter until she received a new follower on Instagram. The profile picture was that of a sports team’s logo, one she admittedly did not recognize.

"This account that's following me starts to slide in my DMs and is saying things like, ‘You're so very beautiful.’ ‘I wish I could get a chance to get to know you,’" she recalled.

Matto later said she eventually linked the professional athlete and the Instagram account together after seeing the pro wear a hat with the same logo.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"My heart sank into my stomach."

Later that night, she decided to call out the social media account, saying "If it is who I think it is, they need to stop."

Matto said she believed there was only a 1% chance that the account belonged to the famous father, but hours after sending the message, the account was no longer following her. Days later, she also received a text from the family "letting me know that they no longer need my nannying services."

Matto would not say for sure if the two incidents were linked or if it was all just a "coincidence."

In a follow-up video posted Tuesday, Matto said she was "terrified" after a "handful" of users correctly guessed the athlete’s name. She went on to say that while her firing did happen "under suspicious circumstances," that athlete and his family moved to another state shortly after.