Philadelphia 76ers

76ers' Joel Embiid confronts, shoves Philadelphia columnist following team's loss to Grizzlies

Embiid has yet to play this season

Ryan Gaydos
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has been a source of controversy to start the 2024-25 season in the NBA and tempers exploded on Saturday night after the team’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Embiid shouted and shoved Philadelphia newspaper columnist Marcus Hayes in a locker room altercation following the 124-107 loss to the Grizzlies. The NBA was investigating the incident.

Joel Embiid looks on

Sixers' Joel Embiid looks over the court after the Memphis Grizzlies game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Hayes had mentioned Embiid’s late brother and his son – both named Arthur – in a recent column questioning the center’s professionalism. The column also questioned his effort and not being in shape after the Paris Olympics. He hasn’t played yet this season.

Embiid confronted Hayes as players and the media entered the locker room.

"The next time you bring up my dead brother and my son again, you are going to see what I’m going to do to you, and I’m going to have to... live with the consequences," Embiid said to Hayes.

Hayes offered an apology, but Embiid rebuffed, saying, "That’s not the f---ing first time."

The incident then exploded as Embiid appeared to get louder and eventually pushed Hayes while a team public relations rep tried to step in between them. A team security person reportedly asked the media not to report what happened.

Joel Embiid scratches his neck

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid watches from the bench during the Indiana Pacers game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Embiid yelled over the security guard.

"They can do whatever they want," he said. "I don’t give a s---."

Hayes recently wrote that Embiid disrespected the 76ers and the game of basketball. He wrote that the Sixers should consider giving fans refunds when he doesn’t play.

Embiid called Hayes out on Friday after practice.

"I’ve done way too much for this… city to be treated like this, done way too... much," Embiid said Friday. "I wish I was as lucky as other ones, but that doesn’t mean that I’m not trying, and I’m not doing whatever it takes to be out there, which I’m gonna be here pretty soon."

Joel Embiid looks on court

Joel Embiid of Team USA before the game against Serbia on July 28, 2024, at the Paris, Olympics.  (Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)

Hayes didn’t react to the incident.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

