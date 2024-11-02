Jemele Hill says Nick Bosa lacks ‘guts’ to explain Trump support, cites LeBron James’ ‘in detail’ Harris nod

It appears two sports superstars are on different sides of the political spectrum this election cycle.

Less than a week after San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa wore a "Make America Great Again" hat on the field, LeBron James said his "choice is clear" and implored his social media followers to vote for Kamala Harris.

Bosa was asked about his decision to wear the pro-Trump hat, and he said he would "not talk too much about" it, only saying it was "an important time."

James received flak for posting clips considered out of context when he made the endorsement, but he went into depth about his decision.

"Having a daughter, having a wife, having a mother and things of that nature, what (Harris) believes in when it comes to women’s rights, that’s what the future with my kids and where I see our country should be. I feel like that endorsement is only right. I mean, come on. You guys know me. It damn sure wasn’t going the other way," James said Friday night.

Former ESPN personality Jemele Hill took notice of the two different routes taken by Bosa and James and brought it to social media's attention.

"Oh look, LeBron was asked about a public political statement that he made and he explained IN DETAIL why he did it. Nick Bosa doesn’t have the guts to do this," she said.

The NFL is reportedly looking into Bosa's act of wearing the hat, and it could result in a fine. The NFL rule book states in Rule 5, Section 4, Article 8 what players are allowed to wear, and, more importantly, what they are not allowed to wear when they get to the stadium on game day.

"The League will not grant permission for any club or player to wear, display, or otherwise convey messages, through helmet decals, arm bands, jersey patches, mouthpieces, or other items affixed to game uniforms or equipment, which relate to political activities or causes, other non-football events, causes or campaigns, or charitable causes or campaigns," the rule states.

"Further, any such approved items must be modest in size, tasteful, non-commercial, and non-controversial; must not be worn for more than one football season."

There is no rule for discussing personal messages in press conferences.

