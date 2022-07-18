Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia 76ers
Published

76ers' James Harden explains strategic decision to take less money on new deal

The 76ers acquired James Harden at the trade deadline in February

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
James Harden is focused on winning a championship, which is why he elected to opt-out of his contract and take less money to come back to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Harden told The Associated Press in an interview Sunday he wants the 76ers to add as many pieces as possible and he will take whatever is left. He declined a $47.4 million player option at the start of the season and instead reportedly agreed to a two-year deal that will pay him $32 million next season.

James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the ball against the Miami Heat during Game Four of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals at the Wells Fargo Center on May 8, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Heat 116-108.

James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the ball against the Miami Heat during Game Four of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals at the Wells Fargo Center on May 8, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Heat 116-108. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The deal has yet to be finalized.

"Taking less money this year to sign as many players as we needed to help us contend and be the last team standing was very, very important to me," Harden said. "I wanted to show the organization, the Sixers fans and everybody else who supports what we’re trying to accomplish, what I’m trying to accomplish individually, that this is what I’m about."

The 76ers acquired Harden in a deadline trade with the Nets that saw Ben Simmons, Andre Drummond and Seth Curry head to Brooklyn.

James Harden of Philadelphia 76ers reacts during NBA semifinals between Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States on May 12, 2022.

James Harden of Philadelphia 76ers reacts during NBA semifinals between Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States on May 12, 2022. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The season didn’t go the way he wanted it to. The 76ers were eliminated by the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference playoffs. He said he hoped he can come back and be the aggressive player he knows he can be.

"Coming back and being the aggressor, the scorer first and then the playmaker, is something that I need for myself," Harden said.

The star guard is healthy and looking to bounce back.

"I’m looking to have an unbelievable season. I don’t want to just go out there and be running around and not being efficient and looking old out there. I still want to be really, really, really good," he said.

Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden (1) calls out to his teammate during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in New York.

Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden (1) calls out to his teammate during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

In 21 games with the 76ers, Harden averaged 21 points, 10.5 assists and 7.1 rebounds per game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.