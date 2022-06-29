Expand / Collapse search
NBA
Published

James Harden, Bradley Beal decline player options ahead of NBA free agency: reports

NBA free agency is set to start Thursday night

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
James Harden and Bradley Beal reportedly declined their player options ahead of NBA free agency opening up as they hope for better deals with their respective teams.

Harden split time between the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2021-22 season. He played 44 games for the Nets and averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 assists and eight rebounds.

James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Miami Heat during Game Four of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals at the Wells Fargo Center on May 8, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Heat 116-108.

James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Miami Heat during Game Four of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals at the Wells Fargo Center on May 8, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Heat 116-108. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

He was traded to the 76ers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond at the trade deadline. He helped Philadelphia get to the playoffs. He averaged 21 points, 10.5 assists and 7.1 rebounds in 21 games.

According to the Associated Press, Harden has no intention of leaving the 76ers. He reportedly hopes by not exercising his $47.4 million player option it will allow the 76ers to have some flexibility to have more players in the offseason.

James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals at Wells Fargo Center on May 12, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals at Wells Fargo Center on May 12, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

KNICKS' REPORTED PURSUIT OF JALEN BRUNSON FACES SKEPTICISM: 'I’M NOT SURE THAT MOVES THE NEEDLE'

Beal declined his $36.4 million player option with the Washington Wizards, his agent told ESPN. He could end up staying in Washington on a five-year max contract offer or sign a four-year max contract offer somewhere else.

The Wizards made the former Florida standout the No. 3 pick of the 2012 draft and has played for them for his entire career.

FILE - Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) in action during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, on Jan. 23, 2022, in Washington.

FILE - Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) in action during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, on Jan. 23, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

He’s averaged 22.1 points, 4.2 assists and 4.1 rebounds in 645 career games.

NBA free agency begins Thursday at 6 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

