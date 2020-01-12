San Francisco 49ers' Richard Sherman after playoff win: 'I get tired of hearing the excuses for why I’m great'

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman blasted his critics Saturday after a win over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Divisional Round playoff game, saying he was getting tired of “hearing the excuses” for why he’s playing great football.

Sherman had a key interception Saturday, which set up a 49ers touchdown in the third quarter. San Francisco went up 24-10 on that score and didn’t look back.

RAVENS' MARSHAL YANDA ACCUSES TITANS' JEFFERY SIMMONS OF SPITTING IN HIS FACE DURING PLAYOFF GAME

“I get tired of hearing, ‘Oh, man, he’s a zone corner,’” Sherman said, according to USA Today. “I get tired of hearing the excuses for why I’m great. It was man coverage. I covered the man. I picked the ball off. In the playoffs, in big games, I show up. I show up year in, year out, whether it’s 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014. Unless I tear my Achilles. I’m out there and I’m doing my job on a high level.”

Sherman was then asked why he thought someone of his stature doesn’t get the credit they deserve.

“It’s odd. It’s like people got frustrated that I was so confident early on in my career. I was so confident … that people wanted me to fail. When I didn’t fail, it’s like, ‘How do we tear him down in other ways? How do we rip his game apart?’ Because I’m too consistent on a year-in, year-out basis,” he said.

LAMAR JACKSON, JOHN HARBAUGH ASSESS STUNNING LOSS TO TENNESSEE TITANS

“Since I got in the league, every category that matters to a corner, I’m No. 1 in: Completion percentages, interceptions, touchdowns against, yards, passer rating. If that was any other corner, it wouldn’t even be a conversation. But I get tired of it. In the playoffs, I’ve played in 13 games now, zero touchdowns given up, three interceptions. Like, show me somebody else doing that? Then I’ll enjoy the argument. But there isn’t.”

Sherman earned the fifth Pro Bowl selection of his career this season. In 15 games, he had three interceptions, a touchdown and 61 combined tackles.

San Francisco is advancing the NFC Championship game for the first time since the 2013 season.