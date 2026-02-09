49ers' Keion White suffers non-life-threatening ankle wound in San Francisco shooting after Super Bowl LX

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

49ers defensive end Keion White was the victim of a non-life-threatening shooting early Monday morning in San Francisco, the team said in a statement.

San Francisco Police Department released a statement saying, at approximately 4:06 a.m., officers "responded to a business located on the 1700 block of Mission Street regarding a shooting."

Upon arrival, officers found White suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in his ankle. It was deemed non-life-threatening, and he was transported to a local hospital.

"A preliminary investigation revealed a verbal altercation occurred between two groups inside a business," the statement continued. "The victim was injured when shots were fired by an unknown suspect. All information is preliminary at this time, and more information will be provided as it becomes available."

The 49ers say White is undergoing surgery at a local hospital, and will provide further updates.

White's agent has not immediately answered a request for comment by Fox News Digital.

The San Francisco Police Department’s Strategic Investigation Unit continues to investigate the shooting, while no arrests have been made at this time.

This incident occurred just hours after the Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California — White’s home field.

White was spotted on his Instagram account wearing Patriots gear while attending Super Bowl LX. He played five games with the Patriots this season before joining the 49ers in a trade prior to the NFL deadline.

The 49ers sent a 2026 sixth-round draft pick to the Patriots in exchange for White and a 2026 seventh-round pick.

White collected 1.5 sacks and 12 combined tackles with six quarterback hits over his nine games (two starts) for the 49ers this season. He also recorded a sack and four tackles in two playoff games for San Francisco.

Another 49ers player, wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, was shot through the chest during a robbery attempt in August 2024. Pearsall was forced to miss the first six games of his rookie year due to the injury, which he fully recovered from.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

