49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir arrested on obstruction charge: reports

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir was arrested Thursday in Los Angeles and charged with a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The 49ers released a statement, saying, "We are aware of the matter involving Deommodore Lenoir and are in the process of gathering further information."

TMZ reported law enforcement sources said police were called to an incident and approached Lenoir and another man, Marcus Cunningham, before finding double-parked vehicles blocking traffic.

Officers then reportedly saw a gun in Cunningham’s car, according to the outlet. Lenoir then allegedly refused to follow orders when police asked him to hand over his car keys, resulting in his arrest at around 5:30 p.m.

The cornerback is scheduled to appear in court in July, the same month the team's training camp is scheduled to begin.

A fifth-round selection out of Oregon in the 2021 NFL Draft, Lenoir has played four seasons with the 49ers.

Lenoir, 25, signed a five-year, $92 million extension with the 49ers in November. He has recorded six interceptions, 26 passes defended and 265 tackles in his first four seasons with San Francisco.