San Francisco 49ers

49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir arrested on obstruction charge: reports

Lenoir allegedly resisted orders during a police encounter in Los Angeles

Jackson Thompson
Published
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir was arrested Thursday in Los Angeles and charged with a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

The 49ers released a statement, saying, "We are aware of the matter involving Deommodore Lenoir and are in the process of gathering further information." 

TMZ reported law enforcement sources said police were called to an incident and approached Lenoir and another man, Marcus Cunningham, before finding double-parked vehicles blocking traffic.

Deommodore Lenoir vs Rams

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir is introduced before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., Dec. 12, 2024. (Cary Edmondson/Imagn Images)

Officers then reportedly saw a gun in Cunningham’s car, according to the outlet. Lenoir then allegedly refused to follow orders when police asked him to hand over his car keys, resulting in his arrest at around 5:30 p.m.

Demmodore Lenoir flexes

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir flexes before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., Oct. 20, 2024. (Cary Edmondson/Imagn Images)

The cornerback is scheduled to appear in court in July, the same month the team's training camp is scheduled to begin.

Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir

Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir of the San Francisco 49ers stands on the field before a game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium Jan. 5, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz.  (Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

A fifth-round selection out of Oregon in the 2021 NFL Draft, Lenoir has played four seasons with the 49ers.

Lenoir, 25, signed a five-year, $92 million extension with the 49ers in November. He has recorded six interceptions, 26 passes defended and 265 tackles in his first four seasons with San Francisco.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.