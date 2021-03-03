2021 West Coast Conference men’s basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2021 West Coast Conference men’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The conference tournament is set to begin on March 4 and will run until March 9. Each game will be played at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas where fans will not be permitted to attend.

Gonzaga is the favorite heading into Thursday’s tournament after finishing the regular season undefeated and hopes are high for the Bulldogs to win the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Here is the WCC tournament schedule.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE MARCH MADNESS COVERAGE

**

MARCH 4 – FIRST ROUND

(8) San Francisco vs. (9) San Diego

(7) Santa Clara vs. (10) Portland

MARCH 5 - SECOND ROUND

(5) LMU vs. TBD

(6) Pacific vs. TBD

MARCH 6 - THIRD ROUND

(4) Saint Mary’s vs. TBD

(3) Pepperdine vs. TBD

MARCH 8 - SEMIFINALS

(1) Gonzaga vs. TBD

(2) Brigham Young vs. TBD

MARCH 9 - FINALS

TBS vs. TBD

**

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

Corey Kispert, Gonzaga: Kispert was named 2021 WCC Player of the Year after being a key factor in Gonzaga’s undefeated season. He averaged 18.5 points and 55.6 field goal percentage.

Andrew Nembhard, Gonzaga: Nembhard was awarded the Sixth Man of the Year award after averaging 8.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and a team-high 4.1 assists per game.

Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga: Suggs had an immediate impact on the court in his freshman year, averaging 13.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals during conference play. He was named 2021 WCC Newcomer of the Year.

Matt Haarms, BYU: Haarms was named WCC Defensive Player of the Year in his first year since transferring from Perdue, making him the first Cougar to earn the title. He averaged 10.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per night.

Kessler Edwards, Pepperdine: Edwards received 2021 All-West Coast Conference First Team honors. He averaged 16.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and a 47.0 field goal percentage.