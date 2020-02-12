West Coast Conference men's basketball championship history

The West Coast Conference holds an annual men’s basketball tournament with the winner getting an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The conference features 10 teams, including BYU, Gonzaga, Loyola Marymount, Pacific, Pepperdine, Portland, Saint Mary’s, San Diego, San Francisco and Santa Clara.

The West Coast Conference begins March 7 and runs through March 12.

The West Coast Conference was originally named the California Basketball Association. It was then the West Coast Athletic Conference.

The conference began in 1952 and was without a tournament until the 1986-87 season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COLLEGE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Read below for a list of past champions.

2019: SAINT MARY’S

Saint Mary’s would end the Bulldogs’ latest run with a 60-47 defeat in 2019. Jordan Hunter was named MVP.

2018: GONZAGA

Gonzaga would win its 17th conference title in 2018. The Bulldogs defeated BYU, 74-54. Killian Tillie was named MVP of the tournament.

2017: GONZAGA

Gonzaga and Nigel Williams-Gross defeated Saint Mary’s in 2017. The Bulldogs won the game, 74-56. Williams-Gross was named MVP.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE MEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

2016: GONZAGA

Gonzaga defeated Saint Mary’s in 2016, 85-75. Kyle Wiltjer was named MVP for the second straight season.

2015: GONZAGA

Gonzaga defeated BYU again in 2015, 91-75. Kyle Wiltjer was named MVP.

2014: GONZAGA

Gonzaga defeated BYU, 75-64. Sam Dower was named MVP of the tournament.

2013: GONZAGA

Gonzaga’s win in 2013 started a run of six straight West Coast titles. The Bulldogs defeated Saint Mary’s, 65-51. Elias Harris was named MVP.

2012: SAINT MARY’S

Matthew Dellavedova and the Gaels beat Gonzaga in overtime, 78-74. Dellavedova was named MVP of the tournament.

2011: GONZAGA

Gonzaga bounced back with a win in 2011 over Saint Mary’s, 75-63. Marquise Carter was named MVP of the tournament.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE MEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

2010: SAINT MARY’S

Saint Mary’s finally its revenge on Gonzaga in the 2010 title game. The Gaels won, 81-62. Mickey McConnell was named the MVP.

2009: GONZAGA

Gonzaga was back celebrating in 2009. They defeated Saint Mary’s 83-58. Micah Downs was named MVP.

2008: SAN DIEGO

San Diego would again end Gonzaga’s four-straight title run – this time coming in 2008. The Toreros won the game, 69-62. Brandon Johnson was named MVP.

2007: GONZAGA

Gonzaga had a different team in 2007, but still managed a conference title. Derek Raivio won the MVP and led them to a 77-68 win over Santa Clara. It was Gonzaga’s ninth conference title at the time.

2006: GONZAGA

Adam Morrison led Gonzaga to a narrow victory in 2006 over Loyola Marymount. The Bulldogs won by one point, 68-67. Morrison was named MVP for the second straight year.

2005: GONZAGA

Gonzaga defeated Saint Mary’s for the second straight time, 80-67. Adam Morrison won the MVP of the tournament.

2004: GONZAGA

Gonzaga would kick start another run through the West Coast Conference beginning in 2004. The Bulldogs defeated Saint Mary’s, 84-71. Ronny Turiaf was named MVP.

2003: SAN DIEGO

San Diego ended Gonzaga’s reign in 2003 – at least for a brief moment. The Toreros defeated the Bulldogs, 72-63. Jason Keep was named MVP.

2002: GONZAGA

Gonzaga put together a 96-90 victory against Pepperdine in 2002 to claim its fourth straight conference title. Dan Dickau won the MVP for the second time, joining the late Hank Gathers as multi-MVP winners.

2001: GONZAGA

Gonzaga held up the title once again in 2001. The Bulldogs beat Santa Clara, 80-77. Dan Dickau was named MVP.

2000: GONZAGA

Gonzaga won the title in 2000. They defeated Pepperdine, 69-65, in overtime. Casey Calvary was named MVP of the tournament.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE MEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

1999: GONZAGA

Gonzaga really kicked off its dynasty in 1999. The Bulldogs won their second title in 1999 with a 91-62 win over Santa Clara. Matt Santangelo won the MVP award.

1998: SAN FRANCISCO

San Francisco got its hands on the hardware in 1998. They defeated Gonzaga, 80-67. Hakeem Ward was named MVP.

1997: SAINT MARY’S

Saint Mary’s won its first championship in 1997. The Gaels defeated San Francisco, 66-59. Brad Millard was named MVP.

1996: PORTLAND

Portland ended Gonzaga’s brief reign in 1996. The Pilots won, 76-68. Kweemada King was named MVP of the tournament.

1995: GONZAGA

Gonzaga would win its first conference title in 1995, 80-67 over Portland. But it wouldn’t be until a few years later until their dynasty started. John Rillie won the MVP award.

1994: PEPPERDINE

Pepperdine became the winningest school in conference tournament history in 1994. The Waves won their third title in a close won against San Diego, 56-53. Dana Jones was named the MVP.

1993: SANTA CLARA

Santa Clara won the conference title in 1993. The Broncos defeated Pepperdine, 73-63. Future NBA star Steve Nash was named MVP of the tournament.

1992: PEPPERDINE

Pepperdine repeated as champion in 1992. The Waves knocked off Gonzaga, 73-70. Doug Christie was named MVP.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE MEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

1991: PEPPERDINE

Pepperdine won its first West Coast Conference title in 1991. The Waves defeated Saint Mary’s, 71-68, in overtime. Geoff Lear was named MVP.

1990: NO CHAMPION

Loyola Marymount was awarded the automatic bid. But it was the tragic death of Hank Gathers that canceled the tournament. Gathers collapsed during a semifinal game and later died in the hospital. He had bene suffering from a heart-muscle disorder.

1989: LOYOLA MARYMOUNT

Hank Gathers became the first two-time MVP in the conference tournament while leading Loyola Marymount to its second title. They defeated Santa Clara, 75-70, in overtime.

1988: LOYOLA MARYMOUNT

Loyola Marymount became the first team to score 100 or more points in a West Coast Athletic Conference title game. They defeated Santa Clara, 104-96. Hank Gathers won the MVP award.

PATRIOT LEAGUE MEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

1987: SANTA CLARA

Santa Clara won the first-ever West Coast Athletic Conference tournament in 1987. They defeated Pepperdine, 77-65. Jens Gordon won the MVP award.