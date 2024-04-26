Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Chargers

Two teams tried to acquire Justin Herbert before drafting quarterbacks: report

Six quarterbacks were taken in the top-12 on Thursday, a new record

Ryan Morik
Published
The Los Angeles Chargers are in a rebuild, but they're not in that much of a rebuild.

This offseason alone, the Chargers parted ways with Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and Austin Ekeler - those departures came following a 5-11 season.

It was a tumultuous 2023 for the Chargers, who had blown a 27-point lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the playoffs the season prior.

Justin Herbert throws ball

Justin Herbert, #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers, looks to throw the football during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 3, 2023, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

After an embarrassing loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, they fired controversial head coach Brandon Staley, and to make matters worse, Justin Herbert's season was cut short due to injury.

They hired Jim Harbaugh after his nine seasons at Michigan, the most recent being a 15-0 season with a national championship, and although he's providing a new identity, he doesn't want a new quarterback.

ESPN reported that both the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings had conversations with the Chargers in the weeks leading up to the draft regarding Herbert's availability.

The Pats took Drake Maye with the third pick on Thursday, while the Vikings moved up one spot to take Harbaugh's quarterback at Michigan, J.J. McCarthy.

Justin Herbert throws

Justin Herbert, #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers, throws a pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter in the game at SoFi Stadium on November 26, 2023, in Inglewood, California. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Chargers general manager Joe Horitz confirmed that teams tried, but didn't reveal which, and they were ultimately unsuccessful.

"No. No, at the combine I had some people ask me would we consider it, and they were quickly shot down. No, that is never an option," he said.

Los Angeles selected the Oregon product with the sixth pick of the 2020 NFL Draft - he was the third quarterback selected in the class behind Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa. Before the 2023 season, he signed an extension worth over $260 million.

In 13 games, he threw for 3,134 yards, 20 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He was on pace for his worst season thus far, though, as his 65.1 completion percentage and 241.1 yards per game were both career-lows.

Justin Herbert vs Broncos

Justin Herbert, #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers, returns to the field during a 24-7 loss to the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium on December 10, 2023, in Inglewood, California. (Harry How/Getty Images)

The Chargers did give Herbert some help in the second round, though, by taking Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey, joining last year's first-round selection in Quentin Johnston.

