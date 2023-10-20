15-year-old golf prodigy qualifies for PGA Tour event in November

Oliver Betschart, a 15-year-old golf prodigy, has qualified for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship that's set to take place at Port Royal Golf Club in Southampton, Bermuda, from Nov. 9-12.

Betschart, a native of Bermuda, became the youngest player to win the Port Royal Golf Club Championship last year. This week, he shot 3-over par in the 54-hole qualifier to be given an opportunity to compete against some of the best in the world next month, as it's the only PGA Tour event in Bermuda.

Eric West and Scott Roy also qualified for the event.

Betschart isn't the only 15-year-old to have qualified for the event before. Four years ago, Kenny Leseur did so; however, he was six months older than Betschart.

"This has been my goal for the whole year," Betschart told PGATOUR.com. "And now it's finally true and it's hard to accept it but I am really excited. … Last year I was up here working with the tournament staff and seeing all the work that goes on and I am really happy to be a part of it this year."

Betschart fought through some tough winds at Port Royal, but managed to shoot a final round 68 to lock in his spot in the tournament.

"I was definitely nervous coming down the stretch and then made a lot of good shots," he said.

Last year, Betschart almost qualified for the tournament, missing out by just a single shot. But this time, despite the nerves, he managed to get through and sign his card knowing that all the hard work paid off.

West won the qualifier after shooting a final round 66 to beat both Betschart and Roy by four shots. They will all be making their first PGA Tour starts.

Betschart, though, will be the youngest player to start on a PGA Tour event since 2014.