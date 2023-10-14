Expand / Collapse search
PGA Tour

Golf legend Andy Bean, 11-time PGA Tour winner, dies at 70

Bean underwent double lung replacement surgery in September

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Legendary golfer Andy Bean died Saturday after complications from double lung replacement surgery last month, the PGA Tour confirmed. He was 70.

Bean was an 11-time PGA Tour winner. His first victory came in 1977 at the Doral-Eastern Open, and his most recent victory was in 1986 at the Byron Nelson Golf Classic in Texas.

Bean was also victorious three times on the Champions Tour.

Andy Bean makes a tee shot

Andy Bean makes a tee shot during the second round of the PGA Champions Tour AT&T Championship at the Oak Hills Country Club Oct. 24, 2009, in San Antonio, Texas.  (Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

He was born March 13, 1953, in Lafayette, Georgia, and played golf for the Florida Gators

During his time at Florida, Bean competed on a team that featured future PGA Tour players Gary Koch, Woody Blackburn, Phil Hancock and current Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley.

Bean turned professional in 1975. Four years later, he became a member of the United States Ryder Cup team, making the team a second time in 1987.

In 1980 and 1989, Bean finished second at the PGA Championship. Although he never won a major, he did finish in second at the 1983 Open Championship.

Andy Bean waves his putter

Andy Bean waves his putter after making a birdie putt on the ninth green during the first round of the Allianz Championship at The Old Course at Broken Sound Feb. 11, 2011 in Boca Raton, Fla. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)

"Andy was a tenacious competitor on the course but the kindest of men off of it," PGA Tour Champions President Miller Brady said.

"He was affectionately referred to as a gentle giant, someone who always had time for fans, the media and his fellow players. As a multiple-tournament winner after turning 50, he exemplified those same traits on PGA Tour Champions that he did during his stellar PGA Tour career. We send our best to Andy’s family."

Andy Bean holds the championship trophy

Andy Bean holds the championship trophy after winning the Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Sonoma Golf Club Nov. 2, 2008 in Sonoma, Calif. (Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)

Bean reportedly started having respiratory trouble after a battle with COVID-19. He underwent a double lung transplant in September.

Bean his survived by his wife Debbie and the couple's three daughters.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.