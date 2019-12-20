New Jeffrey Epstein accusers speak, allege years of sexual abuse

Nearly a dozen victims of Jeffrey Epstein have banded together in a new lawsuit filed in New York earlier this month, hoping that justice will be served despite the disgraced financier’s suicide earlier this year.

The nine women claim that they were sexually abused by the convicted pedophile, with one accuser saying she was just 13 when the abuse began. The allegations are the latest to come to light since Epstein's arrest in July.

Fox News’ Investigative Unit and "The Story with Martha MacCallum" recently sat down for an exclusive interview with two of the accusers as they recounted the repeated abuse and sexual assault they suffered within Epstein’s world of sex trafficking.

“Olivia,” who also asked that her true identity be withheld, alleges that she was abused dozens of times by Epstein between 2004 and 2006.

“He never asked my age. And at the time, I had braces. I looked very young,” she said during an interview at her attorney’s office in Midtown Manhattan. “Looking back at it, it just adds to the disgust and kind of horror of the whole thing. And just to be clear, I said, 'No.' Like, I didn't want to be there, when he was doing these things to me.”

“Olivia” was a 19-year-old actress struggling to make ends meet back in 2004 when her own roommate recruited her to provide massage services to Epstein.

“She thought that I might be interested in it,” “Olivia” says. “I really did just go into it with a, ‘Yeah, this guy could help me,’ and, ‘Yeah, this might be an answer.’

“The pitch was, ‘You can go there. And he'll pay you $300 cash. And you only have to massage him in your underwear and for 30 minutes. That's it.’ And I was like, ‘Okay. That doesn't sound that crazy or bad.’”

In the months that followed, “Olivia” says Epstein texted a phone number provided to her by her roommate. Days later, a car was sent to her home to take her to Epstein’s Upper East Side mansion. Upon her arrival, Epstein was waiting for her in his massage room with $300 in cash. Almost immediately, Epstein requested that “Olivia” strip down to her underwear before she started to give him a massage.

“Olivia” points out that Epstein never once asked her age, despite her youthful appearance. Eventually, she was providing the services up to five times a month.

After a few years, the sessions took a dark turn.

“Olivia” became emotional as she recounted the first time Epstein allegedly forced himself upon her.

“I didn't want him to go d*** on me. And I didn't want to go d*** on him," she said. "And I didn't want to do any of it. The difference between that first day and the optimism [I had] was so different than two years later and what I'm clearly still dealing with now.

“It's just -- I don't know how such a powerful person can do this and get away with something like this for so long.”

Epstein would often masturbate in front of “Olivia” and on several occasions, he forced her onto the massage table and forced her to touch herself. He would then use massage tools on her and forced himself on her. In an effort to placate her, Epstein would often shower “Olivia” with gifts like lingerie and concert tickets and promises to help advance her acting career.

“He knew that I wanted to be an actress. He fed on that,” she says. “He started making promises. Like, ‘I want to support you. I want to help you. I know powerful people.’ And-- he was just such a master manipulator that he very quickly was like, ‘I can introduce you to Harvey Weinstein’ and [said], ‘you know, if you lose weight, if you do this, if you do what I tell you to do, you can make it.’”

“Olivia” eventually had enough and cut off all communication with Epstein.

He didn't want to stop ... The last time I went, I said, ‘No,’ repeatedly,” she says. “And he kept pushing himself on top of me and doing things to me that I did not want him to do. And after that, I just felt like, ‘I can't do this anymore.’"

The lawsuit filed in New York state court in Manhattan alleges incidents of sexual abuse between 1985 and 2007 against all nine women. The accusers are listed as Jane Doe I through Jane Doe IX and their claim is against Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn, the executors of Epstein's estate, which is valued at $577 million.

Last month, Indyke and Kahn asked a U.S. Virgin Islands judge to establish a victim's compensation fund which they said would allow Epstein's accusers to proceed with "a confidential, non-adversarial alternative to litigation."

“The victims should be provided with the entire amount of what's remaining in his estate,” said New York-based attorney Jordan Merson, who represents the nine women. “They're young women, who are going to need lifelong medical care and treatment before you even get into their pain and suffering. So it is our position that Mr. Epstein's estate should be turned over to all the people that he's harmed.

Merson says the impetus for the new lawsuit is the recent passing in New York of the Adult Survivors Act, which allows sexual assault survivors a chance to be heard in a court of law beyond the statute of limitations.

“A number of the women that we represent are under 18 years of age when they were abused by Jeffrey Epstein. Some of them are not,” he said. “The victims of Epstein who were part of the Child Victims Act, who were under 18 years of age, the statute of limitations in their lawsuit is never going to be questioned. The women who were over 18-- 18 and over, who were in theory adults at the time that they were sexually abused, the statute of limitations may very well be an issue that the Epstein estate looks to try to have their suit dismissed.

Representatives for Epstein’s estate did not immediately return requests for comment.

“Lily” was a 19-year old college student looking to start a career in the fashion industry when she first met Epstein in June 2001.

“I was asked by a friend if I wanted to meet an influential person who could potentially help me in guiding me in my career,” she said during an interview with Fox News. “Apparently [Epstein] had a lot of connections and knew a lot of people. That's what I was told.”

“Lily,” says that years of abuse started during her first meeting with Epstein at his Manhattan mansion.

“It was a small room, so I felt trapped and in fear. And I didn't know what was about to happen,” she says. “I felt as though even though I was in fear, he was manipulating me to feel like he was going to woo me or take-- you know, take care of me or be able to show me things that I wouldn't otherwise be able to experience.”

“I mean it's taken me so many years to even understand what had happened. And I really don't think I'll ever completely understand his motives.”

Over the next few years, "Lily" says, Epstein showered her with gifts and trips around the world.

“I feel like I didn't understand, so I, therefore, couldn't stop what was happening. He just, there was a way that he knew how to control you.”

Epstein eventually took “Lily” to his private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where the sexual abuse escalated.

“He also had an office in St. Thomas, and I was abused there too," she said. "That's actually when he raped me."

Both “Olivia” and “Lily,” along with the other seven Epstein survivors believe that their lawsuit will help them and other unnamed victims will give them a renewed chance of justice—something that was not possible before the Adult Victims Act.

“I really believe that, right now, there's an opportunity to help those that have been affected by this, specifically, and other cases like it,” “Olivia,” says, “I think it's important that women like myself and others, regardless of age, have the same opportunity to the same justice system as everyone else.”

“Lily” shares the same belief.

“If you were an adult who was sexually abused, we should all have a voice and be able to come forward and get some justice to what has happened.”