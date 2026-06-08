Justin Gaethje targets Ilia Topuria's divorce, igniting feud before White House showdown

President Donald Trump is hosting his long-awaited UFC brawl on the South Lawn this weekend, and the main event is already spiraling into chaos.

UFC Freedom 250 goes down Sunday (June 14), marking the first time a major MMA pay-per-view will take place at The People's House.

But the biggest storyline entering fight week is the growing bad blood between UFC Lightweight Champion Ilia Topuria and Interim Champion Justin Gaethje.

Topuria has spent recent months dealing with a messy divorce.

Gaethje let go of all dignity by targeting that personal drama into fight-week ammunition. The American targeted Topuria during an appearance on FOX Sports.

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"I can say this: I would leave him [too]. That's all I'm saying. I would leave him. No way I would put up with his s---," Gaethje said.

The comment didn't sit well with Topuria.

The champion fired back with a response on X:

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"Justin crossed a line. What happened between my ex-wife and me is our business. We may no longer be together, but she is the mother of my daughter. To everyone insulting her or speaking about things they know nothing about: show some respect. You don’t have to respect our relationship. But respecting someone’s mother should be one of the most basic codes in life. Be better.

Gaethje wasted little time responding and brought his own father into the conversation.

"Proving my point. Insufferable little b**** boy. Never said a thing about your wife. You want to speak words to my father then act like I crossed some line. We already fighting buddy."

Then Topuria delivered one final response ... which was a scorcher.

"You should've kept your father out of this. He was the one calling me a short guy and saying you'd smash me, all while holding a beer in his hand. Then you started talking about my divorce and telling the world you wouldn't want to be my roommate. Idiot.

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"First, we're fighting, not dating. Second, I'm not looking for a roommate. When I put you to sleep and you're lying there next to the rose, I'll look at your father and ask him one simple question: Who's the short one now? I'm gonna break you Justin."

Trump is expected to be cageside as one of the UFC's most personal rivalries takes center stage on the White House lawn.

If the fight delivers even half the drama of the pre-fight trash talk, Sunday's fight on the South Lawn could be a thing of legend.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

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