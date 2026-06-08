Carville doesn't 'feel sorry' for urging Democrats to move on from the Kamala Harris era

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Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville argued on Sunday that former Vice President Kamala Harris should be satisfied with her political record and step aside from the 2028 presidential race.

There are numerous high-profile candidates who are expected to compete for the Democratic Party nomination in 2028. Harris, who initially faced a wave of praise after she stepped in for then-President Joe Biden, suffered a historic defeat to President Trump in 2024. She has been advised by numerous public figures to step out of the spotlight and give another candidate a chance.

One listener named Charles all the way from New Zealand, wrote to the show, asking them why they think Harris would not be a viable candidate, suggesting that if Biden had backed out earlier, she might have won.

Al Hunt, Carville's co-host, swatted that suggestion down, declaring, "Charles, on this one, we're not on the same page."

CARVILLE CLAIMS DEMOCRATS DON'T WANT TO ASSOCIATE WITH ANYONE FROM FAILED 2024 HARRIS CAMPAIGN IN 2028

"I thought she was a bad candidate in 2024. I thought she was a bad candidate in 2019. Terrible candidate when she at one point was thought to have a good chance to get the nomination until she campaigned," Hunt added. "I don't think if Joe had gotten out earlier, which he should have, a year earlier, I think there would have been a open contest. I don't think she would have won, and I don't think she's a viable candidate in 2028. I hope she doesn't run."

Carville, who has previously described the Harris campaign's impressive budget as the "most ineffective $2 billion ever spent," began with a lighter touch, saying Harris should be proud of what she actually has accomplished.

"Vice President Harris was the district attorney for San Francisco – major city – was the attorney general of California, to say a major state would be an understatement. Largest state in the country. She was then the United States senator from California. Okay, it's pretty, pretty stout. Then she was vice president. That's really stout. And then she was the uncontested nominee of her party," he recalled.

"You know what? She's had an incredible political career," he continued. "Literally 99.98572% of any politician would give their right arm to have a career that successful. I do not feel sorry for her. You had the greatest gift that anybody can have. You had a chance."

KAMALA HARRIS REVEALS TIMETABLE FOR MAKING MAJOR POLITICAL DECISION IN DEEP BLUE STATE

"I don't see any possibility that the Democrats are going to go back to 2024," Carville said, suggesting Democrats simply wish to disassociate from that era completely.

Carville went on to suggest that while people in the party do not dislike Harris as a person, and respect what she has done, nonetheless, "Exit stage left, stage right, I don't care. It's just — you've had a real, real profound political career."

He did suggest one viable avenue for her political career, however.

"Who knows? Maybe as a Democratic president they'll put you in the Supreme Court. You couldn't do no worse than what the f--- we got there now."

Fox News Digital reached out to Kamala Harris and did not receive an immediate reply.

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