Samantha Markle: Dad paid for 'every penny' of estranged sister Meghan's 'normal' California upbringing

Meghan Markle's half-sister Samantha is shedding new light on the duchess' upbringing, which she says has become largely distorted by "bizarre" rumors stemming from the media.

"We weren't silver spoon kids, and we didn't take very much for granted, which is why a lot of this – I think observing it from my perspective is really bizarre. Like, where is this coming from?," Samantha asked on Fox Nation's "Tucker Carlson Today."

Host Tucker Carlson noted in the Fox Nation episode that "everything" he reads about Prince Harry's wife has a "racial angle" attached to it, leading him to ask Samantha: "Was race a huge factor in your lives as a family?"

SAMANTHA MARKLE: MY SISTER MEGHAN, PRINCE HARRY HAVE SPREAD 'SO MANY LIES' ABOUT OUR FAMILY

Samantha stated that race was not a factor "at all" in Meghan's childhood in Los Angeles.

"I don't know if that's because Hollywood is so blended, eclectic, cool. Everybody accepts everybody. And you're just creative, doing your own thing. Nobody ever mentioned it. So it was like, where'd that come from?" she said.

PRINCE HARRY'S 'SPARE': MEGHAN MARKLE'S ATTEMPT TO 'DISTANCE' HERSELF AMID HOLLYWOOD FALLOUT

Carlson, who also grew up in Southern California, agreed with Samantha, saying it is "weird" to read stories claiming the Duchess of Sussex was an "oppressed person of color living in a hostile white world."

Samantha explained that when Meghan was growing up, their parents had divorced, and she was spending half her time living with her mom and the other half living with her dad.

"When they divorced and there were two separate households, we were always 10 minutes away. So naturally, you still interact like a normal family. During the week, you come hang out, go places on the weekend. You have holidays together. And it just seemed like, you know, call it a sign of the times, but we just thought this is a normal divorced family in Los Angeles. But we're not any less family because of that," Samantha said.

Carlson agreed, noting that it was "pretty common" for kids in California to grow up in a divorced household. Samantha bolstered this assertion, saying that she felt they were a "normal progressive family."

Meghan's living situation eventually merged into moving "full-time with dad," who was able to finance her private education at The Little Red School House in Hollywood and later at Immaculate Heart in Los Angeles.

Samantha, who noted she did not attend private school herself, said their dad "paid for every penny" of Meghan's private education.

NETFLIX DOCUSERIES ON PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE TEASES FIRST LOOK INTO PERSONAL LIVES AFTER ROYAL SPLIT

"I went to really good schools… I was in Chicago until I was about 12 and then moved to Southern California with dad. But we went to good schools. Dad started making more money by the time Meg came into the world. So the private schools were a shoo-in," Samantha explained.

Samantha said Immaculate Heart was an "incredibly diverse," "upper crust" school attended by other future Hollywood elites, such as Tyra Banks.

PRINCE HARRY REVEALS THAT MEGHAN MARKLE MISLED VIEWERS ABOUT KATE MIDDLETON FEUD DURING 2021 ‘OPRAH’ SPECIAL

"The girls at Immaculate Heart came from all walks of life, all skin colors. And although it was a Catholic school, you know, not everybody that went there was Catholic," she said.

"It was a great, stimulating environment, one that provided her with the… opportunities that she always had, and maybe that's integral in where she is today."

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO FOX NATION

Samantha Markle reveals more of her family's truth on Fox Nation's "Tucker Carlson Today," streaming now.