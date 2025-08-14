Expand / Collapse search
White House

Trump gave the Oval Office a gilded makeover – and covered the cost himself

The president said the Oval Office 'needed a little life'

By Amanda Macias Fox News
WATCH: President Trump gives an exclusive tour of the Oval Office Video

WATCH: President Trump gives an exclusive tour of the Oval Office

President Donald Trump takes 'The Ingraham Angle' on a tour of the White House, including his new display of the Declaration of Independence.

President Donald Trump has the golden touch — and nowhere is that more evident than in the Oval Office, where gilded accents now adorn the nation’s most famous workspace, reflecting his signature style.

The gold additions throughout the Oval Office were on full display last week as global leaders met with Trump to discuss a path to ending Russia's war in Ukraine. 

A White House spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the gold Trump added to the Oval Office "is of the highest quality," declining to provide further details. The spokesperson also said that Trump personally covered the cost of the gold accents, though did not specify how much gold was added or how much Trump spent.

President Donald Trump speaks with European leaders in the Oval Office

President Donald Trump meets with European leaders following a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Aug. 18, 2025, in the Oval Office. (Daniel Torok/White House)

In March, Trump told Fox News host Laura Ingraham during a tour of the Oval Office that the room "needed a little life" when asked about the gold details. 

"Throughout the years, people have tried to come up with a gold paint that would look like gold, and they've never been able to do it," Trump told Ingraham. "You've never been able to match gold with gold paint, that's why it's gold," Trump added.

Since then, Trump has added gold accents throughout the Oval Office to include the room's 18-foot-6-inch ceiling. Below is a picture of the presidential seal that overlooks the Resolute Desk, shown in 2008 and after the addition of all the gold.

side by side image of the Oval Office ceiling

A side-by-side image of the Oval Office ceiling from 2008 (left) and with gold details added in 2025 (right). (Paul J. Richards/Allison Robbert/AFP/Getty Images)

Behind the Resolute Desk, Trump added gold curtains and a display of flags, including those representing the U.S. military’s sister services.

President Trump listens to remarks following a swearing-in ceremony in the Oval Office.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro gives remarks after her swearing-in ceremony, Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in the Oval Office. (Joyce N. Boghosian/White House)

Meanwhile, gold trim was added to details along the ceiling and doorways. Even the cherubs inside the door frames were given a golden makeover.

Gold details added to the Trump Oval Office

Paintings and gold trim are visible behind reporters as President Donald Trump holds a swearing-in ceremony for interim U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C.  (Andrew Harnick/Getty Images)

A gold cherub in the Oval Office

A golden cherub is seen above a door in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on May 5, 2025. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)

In March, Trump said he had installed a copy of the Declaration of Independence in the Oval Office. He told Fox News host Laura Ingraham that the document must be kept behind heavy curtains to protect it from light damage. 

The signed Declaration of Independence is on permanent display at the National Archives on Constitution Avenue in Washington, D.C., where it has been housed since 1952.

The framed document is seen on the wall behind Trump in the photograph below:

Trump stands in front of gold details in the Oval Office

President Donald Trump looks at economic data as Stephen Moore explains the charts in the Oval Office of the White House on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post/Getty Images)

Presidents traditionally choose the portraits displayed in the Oval Office, with special attention given to the one above the fireplace.

A side by side image comparing a Biden Oval Office and a Trump Oval Office

A side-by-side image of former President Joe Biden with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in 2024 (left) and Zelenskyy with President Donald Trump in 2025 (right). (Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images/Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

Former President Joe Biden chose a portrait of Franklin Delano Roosevelt above the fireplace, accompanied by additional portraits of George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Alexander Hamilton and Thomas Jefferson.

A view of a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office

President Joe Biden, right, and Isaac Herzog, Israel's president, during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024.  ( Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Above the fireplace, Trump chose to display a portrait of George Washington in military uniform, accompanied by several other prominent portraits.

Trump talks to a reporter in the Oval Office

Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Bahrain's crown prince, from left, President Donald Trump, and Marco Rubio, Secretary of State, during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. (Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

Gold accents were applied to the white marble fireplace mantel, enhancing its neoclassical details.

A side by side photo of the Oval Office fireplace

A side-by-side image of the Oval Office fireplace from 2024 (left) and with gold details added in 2025 (right). (Saul Loeb/AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Getty Images)

Here's a closer view of the details added to the fireplace:

A close view of the gold details on Trump's fireplace in the Oval Office

Gold-colored decorations are seen as President Donald Trump speaks during a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Store in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 24, 2025.  (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

Trump also placed gold trinkets on the fireplace mantel, though their arrangement has changed frequently.

Gold decor on Trump's fireplace in the Oval Office

Gold decor on the mantle behind President Donald Trump during a meeting with Jonas Gahr Store, Norway's prime minister, not pictured, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, April 24, 2025.  (Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

Trump's Oval Office fire place

Gold decorations sit on a fireplace mantle as President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office at the White House on Friday, Jan 31, 2025, in Washington, D.C.  (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images)

In the Oval Office, Trump added gold coasters bearing his last name and the number 47, marking his position as the 47th president.

Trump gold coasters

A gold drink coaster on a coffee table during a meeting with Emmanuel Macron, France's president, and President Donald Trump, not pictured, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025.  (Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

The gold details added to the Oval Office come as Trump undertakes broader renovations across the White House grounds.

Last month, the White House announced that Trump, together with private donors, will fund an estimated $200 million project to build a new ballroom. Intended to host official events, state dinners, and large ceremonial gatherings, the 90,000-square-foot addition will accommodate about 650 seated guests and maintain the White House’s classical design.

The announcement followed a similar move earlier this year, when Trump personally financed the installation of two 88-foot American flags flanking the White House, each reportedly costing around $50,000. 

Amanda covers the intersection of business and geopolitics for Fox News Digital.

