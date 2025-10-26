Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

White House

Swalwell demands 2028 Dem candidates vow to destroy Trump's White House ballroom project

California Democrat wants future presidential nominees to destroy $250M addition on day one

By Amanda Macias Fox News
close
Democrats in 'full meltdown mode' over Trump's privately funded ballroom Video

Democrats in 'full meltdown mode' over Trump's privately funded ballroom

Fox News political analyst Lisa Boothe discusses Democrats' outrage over President Donald Trump's ballroom construction during the ongoing shutdown. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., said the next Democratic presidential nominee must vow to demolish President Donald Trump's White House ballroom, proposing the pledge a litmus test for the party’s 2028 contenders.

"Don’t even think of seeking the Democratic nomination for president unless you pledge to take a wrecking ball to the Trump Ballroom on DAY ONE," Swalwell wrote on X on Saturday.

Swalwell's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital for additional comment.

SPRAWLING NEW $250M WHITE HOUSE BALLROOM TO BE PAID FOR BY TRUMP AND DONORS

Heavy machinery tears down a section of the East Wing of the White House

The ballroom is expected to cost $250 million and will be financed by President Donald Trump and private donors.  (Pedro Ugarte/AFP/Getty Images)

For the first time in its history, the White House will have a formal ballroom, a new addition built where the East Wing once stood, a project that has become a political flashpoint as photos of the demolition fuel debate over President Trump’s mark on the historic residence.

On July 31, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the planned construction of a 90,000-square-foot ballroom. The sprawling ballroom will accommodate approximately 650 seated guests and will stay true to the classical design of the White House.

FROM THE GILDED OVAL OFFICE TO A NEW MONUMENT: A LOOK AT TRUMP'S RENOVATION PROJECTS

"The White House is currently unable to host major functions honoring world leaders in other countries without having to install a large and unsightly tent approximately 100 yards away from the main building's entrance," Leavitt said, adding the new ballroom will be "a much-needed and exquisite addition."

An excavator at the White House clearing rubble

The White House has never had a formal ballroom before. (Eric Lee/Getty Images)

Construction on the White House grounds, which began earlier this month, is estimated to cost $250 million and will be financed by Trump and private donors.

The ballroom isn't the only update. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President Donald Trump smiles in the Oval Office

President Donald Trump has introduced gold accents in the Oval Office and Cabinet Room. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images)

Trump has introduced gold accents in the Oval Office and Cabinet Room, a new monument dubbed the "Arc de Trump," the "walk of fame" with portraits of former presidents, including a photo of the autopen representing former President Joe Biden's time in office, added stone pavers to the Rose Garden lawn and installed two 88-foot flagpoles.

Amanda covers the intersection of business and geopolitics for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue