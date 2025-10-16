Trump reveals Arc de Triomphe-style monument for America’s 250th anniversary

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump 's flair for personal imprints is expanding beyond the White House grounds.

A reportedly privately funded monument, dubbed the "Arc de Trump," is planned to commemorate the nation’s 250th anniversary next year, the latest in a series of renovation and design projects the former real estate developer has pursued since returning to the White House . Trump offered a glimpse of the project last week in the Oval Office, showing a model positioned on a rendering of the National Mall.

TRUMP GAVE THE OVAL OFFICE A GILDED MAKEOVER – AND COVERED THE COST HIMSELF

At a White House ballroom fundraising dinner on Wednesday, Trump shared additional details about the newest monument planned for the nation’s capital. He said he was presented with three arch models in varying sizes — small, medium and large — and said his preference was for the largest one.

The monument, a near twin of Paris’s iconic Arc de Triomphe, is meant to welcome visitors crossing the Memorial Bridge from Arlington National Cemetery into the heart of the nation’s capital.

FROM THE GILDED OVAL OFFICE TO A NEW BALLROOM: A LOOK AT TRUMP'S WHITE HOUSE PROJECTS

It's unclear when construction on the arch will begin or how much it will cost. Trump said Wednesday evening that remaining funds from the new White House ballroom project will go toward financing the arch.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for further comment.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has begun construction on a 90,000-square-foot White House ballroom. The sprawling addition , announced in July, will accommodate approximately 650 seated guests and will stay true to the classical design of the White House.

SPRAWLING NEW $200M WHITE HOUSE BALLROOM TO BE PAID FOR BY TRUMP AND DONORS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The White House currently lacks a formal ballroom, and the new structure is expected to replace the existing East Wing. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the new ballroom is estimated to cost $200 million and will be financed by Trump as well as private donors.

The ballroom isn't the only update. Trump has introduced gold accents in the Oval Office and Cabinet Room, lined the "walk of fame" with portraits of former presidents, including a photo of the autopen representing former President Joe Biden's time in office, added stone pavers to the Rose Garden lawn and installed two 88-foot flagpoles.