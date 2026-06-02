Spencer Pratt stops at iconic LA restaurant on Election Day, vows to make city 'streets safe again'

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Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt spent part of Election Day at Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles, one of the city's many recognizable culinary institutions, as voters headed to the polls in Tuesday's primary election.

Pratt first rose to fame on MTV's reality show "The Hills" alongside his wife, Heidi Montag.

This year he launched an unconventional bid for Los Angeles mayor as a registered Republican, running as an independent, in the city's open primary election.

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After eating at the restaurant, Pratt praised the food and contrasted his visit with a recent stop by incumbent Democratic Mayor Karen Bass at another one of the soul food restaurant's locations.

"Oh, it was incredible," Pratt told Fox News Digital. "We went to the actual Roscoe's in LA City."

"I saw Mayor Bass enjoyed a different Roscoe's. Still good," he snubbed. "I don't think she ate anything. I think she just had a soda and a photo op, but I wanted to actually go experience the LA City Roscoe's."

Asked what he ordered, Pratt replied: "I had waffles and chicken. It was incredible."

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Founded in 1975, Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles has become a Los Angeles institution known for its signature pairing of fried chicken and waffles and its place in the city's cultural history. The restaurant has long attracted a mix of local residents, celebrities, athletes and politicians.

Pratt entered the mayoral race after losing his Pacific Palisades home in the devastating 2025 wildfire and has since become a vocal critic of Bass and city leadership. His campaign has focused on public safety, homelessness, wildfire preparedness and government accountability.

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Speaking outside of Roscoe's, Pratt used the stop to reinforce his law-and-order message and vowed to clean-up the city.

"What am I doing on day one? We're gonna start making the streets safe again," Pratt said.

"It's gonna take the first couple weeks — I gotta warn everybody — the law's back in LA.," he continued. "But then, once everybody's been warned, we will be enforcing all the laws so that everybody can feel safe all across the city. Because right now, no one feels safe."

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Though initially viewed as a celebrity long shot, Pratt has attracted attention through his social media presence, catchy campaign ads, viral debate performance, name recognition and outsider campaign message.

His Election Day appearance at Roscoe's reflected a campaign that has leaned heavily into Los Angeles culture while seeking to connect with voters frustrated by the city's challenges — especially in the wake of the deadly and widely destructive wildfires last year.