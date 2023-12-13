Expand / Collapse search
Hunter Biden

WATCH: White House says Biden 'proud' of Hunter despite mounting legal issues, subpoena defiance

Hunter was indicted on nine federal tax charges last week

Brandon Gillespie By Brandon Gillespie Fox News
Published
Karine Jean-Pierre: What you heard from Hunter Biden was 'from the heart' Video

Karine Jean-Pierre: What you heard from Hunter Biden was 'from the heart'

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reacts to the first son skipping his deposition.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday that President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were "proud" of their son, Hunter, despite his defiance of a subpoena to testify before Congress and his mounting legal issues.

"When it comes to the president and the first lady, they are proud of him continuing to rebuild his life. They are proud of their son," Jean-Pierre said when asked during the White House press briefing whether Biden had watched Hunter's press conference outside the U.S. Capitol earlier in the day announcing his decision not to comply with the subpoena issued by House Republicans.

"The president was certainly familiar with what his son was going to say. And I think what you saw was from the heart, from his son," she added.

SUPPORT FOR BIDEN IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY GROWS WITH A NOTABLE LEVEL OF DEMOCRAT BACKING: POLL

Hunter Biden, Karine Jean-Pierre

Hunter Biden and White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. (Getty Images)

When asked if Biden was okay with Hunter defying the subpoena, Jean-Pierre refused to "get into the specifics" surrounding the president's view.

She also wouldn't say the last time Biden and Hunter had spoken, noting those were "private" conversations.

Jean-Pierre was later pressed on Biden previously stating that people who defied congressional subpoenas should be prosecuted, comments he made in 2021 amid a probe into the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, but she declined to comment.

HUNTER BIDEN FACES BACKLASH AFTER DEFYING SUBPOENA WITH PRESS CONFERENCE ‘STUNT’: ‘HOLD HIM IN CONTEMPT!’

Hunter Biden Capitol Hill

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, is seen after making a statement during a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol about testifying publicly to the House Oversight and Accountability Committee on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"I don't have anything to add to what you have, what you just quoted me from the president. I just don't have anything to add," she said.

At his press conference Wednesday morning, Hunter offered to testify publicly before the House Oversight Committee, but declined to show for his scheduled closed-door deposition for which he was subpoenaed. 

He maintained that his father "was not financially involved" in the business dealings for which House Republicans are investigating him, and said there was "no evidence because it did not happen." 

WH SPURNS BIDEN FAMILY ‘CONSPIRACY THEORIES’ AHEAD OF LIKELY IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY VOTE, HUNTER BIDEN DEPOSITION

President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden during a news conference with Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Ukraine's president, not pictured, in the Indian Treaty Room on the White House complex, in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

In his statement, Hunter blasted "MAGA" Republicans who he said "invaded" his privacy, "attacked" his family, and "ridiculed my struggle with addiction."

Hunter is also facing a number of federal charges in California after being indicted last week.

The nine charges allege a "four-year scheme" when he did not pay his federal income taxes from January 2017 to October 2020 while also filing false tax reports.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on X at @BGillespieAL.

