WH spurns Biden family 'conspiracy theories' ahead of likely impeachment inquiry vote, Hunter Biden deposition

The White House refused to answer questions on Monday regarding what it claimed were "conspiracy theories" of corruption within the Biden family.

The refusal came as deputy press secretary Andrew Bates spoke with reporters aboard Air Force One ahead of a likely House vote this week to launch a formal impeachment inquiry against President Biden and the possible appearance of his son, Hunter, for a deposition before the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees on Wednesday.

"I am not going to weigh in on that process except to say that President Biden is laser focused on the issues that matter most to American families," Bates said. "You see him today getting ready to deliver for firefighters in Philadelphia. Like I mentioned, we're making an historic announcement in advanced manufacturing to keep bringing jobs back from overseas."

"He's focused on what matters to American families, not Marjorie Taylor Greene's conspiracy theories about his own family," he added, referencing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., a supporter of impeaching Biden and member of the GOP often targeted by Democrats for political attacks.

House Republicans hope to hold the formal vote on whether to officially launch the inquiry this week, but are facing opposition from Democrats and some members within their own party. However, GOP opposition to the inquiry has been shrinking as those members representing districts Biden won in 2020 have begun to back the move.

This includes Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., who told Politico he was switching from opposing the inquiry to supporting it because of the increased likelihood Biden would cooperate.

"The president is saying he isn’t going to provide information until we get an inquiry, so I went from a no to a yes," he told the outlet.

Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., has spearheaded the sprawling investigation into Biden, which has focused on Hunter, his various foreign business dealings, and the money he got from them. The committee hosted an impeachment inquiry hearing in September as part of that probe.

The White House has repeatedly said that Biden did nothing wrong and had no knowledge of his son's business dealings.

Additionally, the Oversight and Judiciary Committees posted an official notice last week for Hunter’s closed-door deposition on Wednesday, despite the president’s son so far refusing to comply with the subpoena to testify behind closed doors.

Hunter's attorney notified Comer and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan , R-Ohio, last week that the president's son would only appear for testimony before the committee in a public setting.

Comer and Jordan subsequently threatened to hold him in contempt of Congress if he does not appear for his deposition.

Comer and Jordan subsequently threatened to hold him in contempt of Congress if he does not appear for his deposition.